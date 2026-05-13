BAK Battery Showcases Full Product Portfolio at CIBF 2026, Addressing Industry Priorities with Three Key Product Lines





SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2026) opened on May 13 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. BAK Battery is showcasing its solid-state, cylindrical and prismatic product lines. The comprehensive portfolio spans materials innovation and system-level safety, underscoring the company's role in powering the clean-energy transition.

Value Takes Center Stage in the Lithium Battery Industry

According to EVTank, global lithium-ion battery shipments reached 2,280.5GWh in 2025. China accounted for 1,888.6GWh, or 82.8% of the global total, highlighting continued market expansion. At the same time, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and three other authorities recently met with companies from the power and energy-storage battery sector, focusing on efforts to rein in irrational price competition and strengthen product quality oversight as the industry moves toward a more orderly growth model. Against this backdrop, BAK Battery is showcasing its solid-state, cylindrical and prismatic battery platforms side by side at CIBF 2026. From safer semi-solid-state cells to higher-performance tabless design cylindrical cells and large-capacity prismatic solutions for diverse energy storage scenarios, BAK Battery is positioning its full portfolio around the industry's next priority: value-driven energy innovation.

Solid-State Batteries: Safety Comes First





Safety is the lifeline of batteries, and solid-state battery technology is tackling this challenge at the materials level. At CIBF 2026, BAK Battery is showcasing a range of semi-solid-state cells. For drones and premium electric two-wheelers, the company has developed semi-solid-state cells with capacities ranging from 30 Ah to 68 Ah. Designed to support longer range, high power output and lightweight requirements through large-capacity designs, the cells incorporate advanced silicon-carbon anode materials, significantly enhancing cell safety while maintaining high energy density. For consumer applications such as security devices, smart wearables and power banks, BAK Battery is introducing a standard 5,000mAh cell that strikes a strong balance between performance and portability, supports flexible stacking and expansion, and enables a wide range of use cases. Its 1,200mAh and 1,900mAh cells are tailored to lightweight designs and the space constraints of specialized devices. From consumer electronics and security applications to the low-altitude economy, BAK Battery's semi-solid-state technology is providing safer, higher-performance energy solutions for diverse application scenarios.

Cylindrical Cells: More Power in Every "Energy Capsule"





BAK Battery has spent more than two decades advancing cylindrical cell technology, building a comprehensive cylindrical cell product platform that combines high capacity, high power and high safety. For high capacity applications, the BAK 21700-65E uses a high-nickel chemistry to achieve a volumetric energy density of 928Wh/L and a gravimetric energy density of 315Wh/kg within a standard form factor, providing longer runtime for end-use devices. For high power applications, the 2170-50D2 uses solid-electrolyte coating technology and has an internal resistance of less than 5mΩ. It supports 60A continuous discharge and operates across a temperature range of -20°C to 80°C, maintaining stable power output under high-load conditions such as power tools. The 2170-55B combines high energy density with high power, supports 27A high-current discharge and retains more than 80% capacity after 1,000 cycles, making it suitable for high-performance applications such as passenger vehicles and eVTOL. In terms of safety, the 21700-45M adopts a dual design combining reduced material reactivity with physical fail-safe protection. It has passed stringent tests under China's new national standard, including nail penetration and overcharge tests, and is designed to prevent lithium-plating risks during long-term use, fully meeting the standard's requirements for intrinsic cell safety. Also on display is the 4695-330B big cylindrical cell, which combines fast charging with high capacity to meet the continuous operating needs of robotics applications.

From high capacity to high power and high safety, BAK Battery's cylindrical cell lineup serves a wide range of end markets, including power tools, electric two-wheelers, eVTOL and artificial intelligence applications, turning every "energy capsule" into a high-efficiency power source.

Prismatic Energy Storage: Turning Capacity into Value





In the prismatic cell segment, BAK Battery is showcasing four representative products. Its LFP lineup includes an 85Ah cell that supports a 6C high-rate discharge and delivers a cycle life of more than 4,000 cycles, striking a precise balance between high-power output and long-term reliable operation. Its 230Ah cell supports charge and discharge rates of up to 4C and can charge from 10% to 80% state of charge in 15 minutes. Combining high energy density with high-rate performance, the cell is designed to meet the rapid charging needs of commercial and industrial energy storage scenarios. The 314Ah semi-solid-state LFP cell enhances intrinsic safety through its materials system, supports discharge across a wide temperature range from -20°C to 60°C, and delivers a cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles, making it suitable for a broad range of applications including commercial and industrial energy storage, residential energy storage, telecom base stations and data centers.

While continuing to advance lithium battery technology, BAK Battery is also making sodium-ion batteries a key strategic focus for energy storage. In line with the 15th Five-Year Plan's emphasis on the scaled deployment of emerging energy storage technologies such as sodium-ion batteries, the company has launched a 150Ah prismatic sodium-ion cell with a cycle life of more than 20,000 cycles, placing it among leading products in the industry. Thanks to the inherent characteristics of sodium-ion chemistry and the abundance of sodium resources, the cell offers strong low-temperature adaptability and cost efficiency. It can maintain stable discharge performance in extremely cold regions, helping address winter energy storage challenges in northern markets and supporting a better balance between performance and cost in large-scale energy storage.

Starting from the cell, BAK Battery has spent more than two decades building deep expertise across materials chemistry, cell architecture and manufacturing processes, contributing sustained momentum to the new energy era. Looking ahead, BAK Battery will continue to invest in technology R&D and product innovation, delivering higher-value energy solutions for customers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Company: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Mingxiao Zhang

E-mail: mingxiao.zhang@bak.com.cn

Website: www.bakpower.com

Telephone: +86 18837176083

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