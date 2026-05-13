Wireless Mesh Network Market, Till 2035: Leading Stakeholders are Heavily Investing in R&D, Focusing on Advanced Technologies and Introducing Innovative Hardware and Services

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Mesh Network Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Mesh Design, Type of Radio Frequency, Type of Application, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless mesh network market is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from USD 9.28 billion in the current year to USD 24.51 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 10.20%. This growth underscores the increasing demand for reliable connectivity and smart city initiatives.

Leading industry stakeholders are heavily investing in R&D, focusing on advanced technologies and introducing innovative hardware and services to maintain competitive edge.

Component Segmentation: The market is categorized into mesh platforms, physical devices, and services, with physical devices currently dominating the market share. This category includes essential devices such as switches, routers, and gateways, pivotal for network functionality. Conversely, the mesh platform segment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR, attributed to its seamless connectivity and scalability.

Mesh Design Insights: Ad-hoc mesh design currently leads in market share, benefiting from the rising adoption of smart devices. Nonetheless, infrastructure wireless mesh is expected to grow faster, driven by its suitability for large-scale initiatives like smart city projects.

Radio Frequency Trends: The 2.4 GHz band is favored due to its penetration capability, suitable for varied applications. However, the 5 GHz band is anticipated to exhibit faster growth during the forecast period.

Application Diversification: Video streaming and surveillance currently capture the most significant market share, benefiting from the reliable connectivity provided by wireless meshes. Yet, the disaster management and public safety segment is projected to grow rapidly, reflecting the critical need for communication and real-time monitoring during emergencies.

Geographical Distribution: North America leads in market share, but Asia is expected to record the fastest growth, fueled by urbanization and smart city demands.

Growth Drivers and Trends: The wireless mesh network market is expanding swiftly due to the demand for high-speed internet supporting IoT, home, and industrial networks. With the rise of AI-managed network analytics, the technology is becoming a central solution for modern connectivity challenges. The increase in smart city projects and IoT devices demands robust wireless mesh networks, enhancing the scope for the market.

Research Coverage: The comprehensive report examines multiple sections, including market sizing, opportunity analysis, competitive landscape, and megatrends. Key highlights include an evaluation of companies, patent analysis, and trend analysis in the wireless mesh network industry.

Companies Featured

ABB

Aruba Networks

BelAir Network

Cambium Network

Cisco

Filament

Firetide

Fluidmesh Network

HPE

Nortel Network

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Rajamt

Ruckus Wireless

Strix Systems

Synapse Wireless

Tropos Networking

Veniam

Wirepas

ZIH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhfqxq

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