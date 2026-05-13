Thurgood Marshall College Fund officials support the reintroduction of the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act

Washington, D.C., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials from the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) support and applaud the reintroduction of the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act by U.S. Rep. Alma Adams and U.S. Rep. French Hill .

The Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology, and Education for (IGNITE) HBCU Excellence Act recognizes the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the most important way possible: by providing HBCUs the support and investment needed to deepen their transformational work.

Rep. Adams and Rep. Hill will reintroduce the bipartisan bill on Thursday, May 14 at 11:15 a.m. ET at the House Triangle on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

“The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act is critical to our institutions as they prepare our students to lead in a global workforce,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “This act will provide support in the form of infrastructure and services imperative for career readiness. TMCF stands with Rep. Adams and Rep. Hill and applaud their advocacy."

For press inquiries or questions, contact Rep. Adams' chief of staff, Adrienne Christian, at adrienne.christian@mail.house.gov or (202) 940-6284.