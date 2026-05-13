PlayerU Software Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership With Kyle Yates

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayerU Software Solutions LLC (“PlayerU”), the AI- driven pickleball training and player development platform, today announced a strategic partnership with professional pickleball star Kyle Yates.





Under the multi-year agreement, Kyle Yates will serve as an official ambassador for PlayerU, providing endorsement, promotional support, product feedback, and strategic collaboration as the company accelerates its expansion across clubs, facilities, leagues, and digital platforms nationwide. As part of the partnership, PlayerU will have full rights to utilize Kyle Yates’ likeness across the PlayerU platform, marketing campaigns, social media, advertising, educational content, and promotional materials. PlayerU was founded to help players progress from beginner to competitive levels through AI-powered instruction, coaching insights, skill development, and integrated technology solutions designed specifically for the rapidly growing pickleball market.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Kyle to the PlayerU family,” said Rene Prats, Co- Founder of PlayerU Software Solutions LLC. “Kyle represents excellence, professionalism, and credibility within pickleball. Beyond being one of the sport’s most accomplished players, he understands what it takes to develop players and grow the game at every level.”

“PlayerU is building something unique for the future of pickleball,” said Kyle Yates. “I’m excited to be involved early, help shape the platform, and support a company focused on improving the player experience and helping people elevate their game.”

The partnership further strengthens PlayerU’s positioning as an emerging technology and player-development ecosystem within pickleball. The company is currently preparing for national expansion opportunities through club partnerships, integrated coaching programs, tournament development, and strategic relationships across the industry. PlayerU’s platform includes:

AI-powered pickleball training and player assessments

Instructional video libraries and player development tools

Club and coaching integration opportunities

Performance tracking and competitive readiness features

Strategic partnerships within the pickleball ecosystem





The company is also actively pursuing additional partnerships, integrations, and distribution opportunities designed to accelerate player participation and club monetization across the United States and internationally.

About PlayerU

PlayerU Software Solutions LLC is an AI-driven pickleball training and player development platform focused on helping players improve their skills, confidence, and competitive readiness. Through technology, instructional content, assessments, and strategic partnerships, PlayerU aims to become a leading onboarding and development platform for the global pickleball community.

Media Contact

PlayerU Software Solutions LLC

Rene Prats| Co-Founder

Miami, Florida

Email: info@playeru.ai

Website: https://playeru.ai/

Instagram: @playeru_pickleball

Phone Number: (305) 206-9130

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31f33af4-c3fa-4077-8913-6439b8dc77e9