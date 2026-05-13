IPX1031 Expands Midwest Presence with Scott Schofield

DETROIT, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Exchange services, announces the expansion of its Midwest presence with Scott Schofield supporting clients throughout Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota alongside Vice President TC Fair.

This expansion reflects IPX1031’s continued investment in providing local market expertise and personalized service to investors, advisors, and real estate professionals throughout the Midwest.

Schofield is known for his extensive real estate and 1031 Exchange experience, along with a proactive, client focused approach. He is dedicated to helping clients successfully navigate both Residential and Commercial 1031 Exchange transactions.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Scott’s expanded focus throughout the Midwest strengthens our commitment to delivering experienced, responsive support to clients across the region,” said Scott Nathanson, Eastern Regional Manager of IPX1031. “His knowledge, professionalism, and dedication to client education make him an exceptional resource for investors and advisors alike.”

Working alongside TC Fair, Schofield will support a broad range of Exchange transactions, helping clients structure successful 1031 Exchanges, defer capital gains taxes, and achieve long term investment goals.

“As investment activity continues to grow throughout the Midwest, I’m excited to join IPX1031 and support clients with trusted 1031 Exchange guidance,” said Schofield. “I look forward to building strong relationships throughout the region and helping clients maximize 1031 Exchange opportunities.”

Schofield now serves clients throughout Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota, delivering regional expertise backed by the national strength and resources of IPX1031.

Scott Schofield can be reached at (947) 282-0779, via email at scott.schofield@ipx1031.com or on his webpage at www.ipx1031.com/schofield

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031’s nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:

Scott Nathanson, EVP, Eastern Regional Manager

scott.nathanson@ipx1031.com

(312) 223-2178