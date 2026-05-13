Wereldhave AGM approves all resolutions, including the appointment of two Supervisory Board members

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Wereldhave N.V., held on 13 May 2026, shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda. Wereldhave is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to the Supervisory Board, as approved by the AGM.



Ms. Anabelle Diepenhorst has been appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years. Ms. Diepenhorst is an experienced banker with extensive experience in corporate finance, and has served in various management roles.



Mr. Pieter Hendrikse too has been appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years. Mr. Hendrikse brings extensive experience as a manager and director, including more than thirty years in real estate, with a background in retail real estate and mixed-use assets.

Full voting results of the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company website.



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