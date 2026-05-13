BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

BONDUELLE
Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
Siège social : La Woestyne – 59173 Renescure
447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque
INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
|Date d’arrêté des informations
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
|Nombre total de droits de vote
30.04.2026
32 630 114
Total théorique
52 653 882
Total réel*
52 029 159
*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote
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