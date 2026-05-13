INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLEPIERRE SA AS OF APRIL 30, 2026

 | Source: Klépierre Klépierre

REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLEPIERRE SA AS OF APRIL 30, 20261

Paris – May 13, 2026

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF APRIL 30, 2026

Date04/30/2026
Company nameKlépierre
Trading placeEuronext Paris (Compartment A)
MnemonicLI
SymbolsEPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
ISINFR0000121964
Total number of shares286,861,172
Total number of voting rights 
Number of theoretical voting rights 2286,861,172
Number of exercisable voting rights 3286,298,446


AGENDA  
July 3, 2026

July 6, 2026

July 7, 2026

July 29, 2026        		Ex-dividend date for the final dividend payment

Record date for the final dividend payment

Final dividend payment

First-half 2026 earnings (after trading)

        
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS 
Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.budd@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

 		 
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE 
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s A list. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

 


1 Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
2 Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of April 30, 2026, Klépierre SA owns 562,726 of its own shares.
3 Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

PR_KLEPIERRE_NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS April 2026
GlobeNewswire

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