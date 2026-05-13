COFACE SA: Publication of Group and Standalone SFCR as of 31 December 2025

Paris, 13 May 2026 – 5.45 p.m.

COFACE SA has published today its Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) for COFACE SA (Group) and Compagnie française d’assurance pour le commerce extérieur (the « Compagnie »), in compliance with the Solvency II requirements1.

The Board of Directors of COFACE SA and the Compagnie, respectively approved the SFCR for the financial year 2025. This report is produced on an annual basis:

for Coface Group, involving COFACE SA and its main subsidiaries in France and outside France;

for the Compagnie, on a standalone basis.

HIGHLIGHTS

To assess its solvency, COFACE SA uses the partial internal model approved by the ACPR in 2019. The Compagnie’s solvency is still assessed using the interpretation of the standard formula.

As of 31 December 2025, eligible own funds to cover the Group’s SCR amounted to €2,601 million, which broke down as follows: 75% of Tier 1 capital; 24% of Tier 2 capital; 1% of Tier 3 capital, representing deferred tax assets.

The Group’s SCR coverage ratio of 197% 2 at the end of 2025 reflects a solvency ratio above its target range (155% -175%). This level supports the Group’s decision to distribute 84% of its net profit for 2025 by a €1.25 3 dividend per share.

at the end of 2025 reflects a solvency ratio above its target range (155% -175%). This level supports the Group’s decision to distribute 84% of its net profit for 2025 by a €1.25 dividend per share. The coverage ratio of the Compagnie SCR (Solo) at the end of 2025 is 236%4.





The full report is available on the website of the Company at the following address:

https://www.coface.com/investors/regulated-information/annual-reports

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

(subject to change)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting: 19 May 2026

H1-2026 results: 30 July 2026, after market close

9M-2026 results: 2 November 2026, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as all COFACE SA’s regulated information, can be found on the Group’s website: https://www.coface.com/investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document

(see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.

You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

Coface has been a leading player in global trade credit risk management for nearly 80 years, helping companies to grow their businesses and navigate an uncertain and volatile environment.

Regardless of their size, location or activity sector, Coface supports 100,000 clients in nearly 200 markets through a full range of solutions, from credit insurance, information services and debt collection to Single Risk insurance, bonding and factoring.

Every day, Coface harnesses its unique expertise and leading-edge technologies to facilitate trade on domestic and export markets alike.

In 2025, Coface had 5,511 employees and generated turnover of approximately €1.84bn.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain statements in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and they may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these statements. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 2 April 2026 under the number D.26-0218 to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts or to provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 The Solvency II Directive (i) formalises and organises information requests, and (ii) clarifies the governance requirements and processes to be followed by insurers. In particular, the regulations provide for the establishment of two narrative reports: one for the Regulator (RSR) and one for the public (SFCR).

2 Final calculation of the SCR coverage ratio using the partial group internal model. Non audited.

3 Ex-dividend date is on 26 May 2026 and Payment date is on 28 May 2026. The proposed distribution of €1.25 per share is subject to approval of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting that takes place on 19 May 2026.

4 Final calculation of the SCR coverage ratio according to Coface’s interpretation of Solvency II standard formula. Non audited.

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