Dr. Sajad Zalzala Introduces Optional Aging Academy, a Systems-Based Educational Platform for Longevity and Preventive Health

DEARBORN, Mich., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new educational initiative in longevity medicine is taking shape as Dr. Sajad Zalzala introduces the Optional Aging Academy, a platform designed to help individuals and clinicians understand aging through a practical, systems-based framework

Built around the Optional Aging™ educational model, the Academy translates complex longevity science into accessible content focused on identifying and influencing the biological drivers of aging before measurable decline progresses into overt disease.

With nearly two decades of experience across clinical medicine, telehealth innovation, and longevity-focused care, Dr. Sajad Zalzala has long challenged conventional disease-centered models of healthcare. His work has centered on a central question: how can individuals maintain health, vitality, and resilience as they age?

The Optional Aging Academy represents a direct response to that question by organizing longevity science into a structured, ethical, and actionable educational framework.

Unlike traditional healthcare approaches that often focus on symptom management after disease develops, the Optional Aging™ framework emphasizes upstream contributors to decline. The model focuses on seven interconnected drivers of aging:

Sleep Dysregulation

Body Composition

Hormone Imbalance

Immune Dysfunction

Energy and Mitochondrial Dysfunction

Microbiome and Digestive Dysfunction

Micronutrient Imbalance/Deficiencies



Rather than treating aging as a single, inevitable process, the framework encourages learners to evaluate how these systems interact and how targeted lifestyle, clinical, and behavioral strategies may support resilience, function, and long-term healthspan.

The Optional Aging Academy is being developed as a comprehensive educational platform for both healthcare professionals and the general public. Its curriculum is designed to foster systems thinking, helping participants move beyond rigid protocols and toward a more integrated understanding of human health. Through this lens, aging is viewed not simply as decline, but as a dynamic biological process that may be influenced through informed decision-making.

“Longevity medicine should not be reserved for researchers, elite clinics, or people with access to highly specialized care,” said Dr. Sajad Zalzala, founder of Optional Aging Academy. “My goal with Optional Aging Academy is to make the science of aging understandable, practical, and ethically grounded so people can make better decisions for their long-term health.”

Dr. Zalzala’s background uniquely positions him to lead this initiative. Beginning his career in family medicine, he quickly recognized the limitations of a reactive, disease-centered model. This realization led him toward functional and longevity medicine, where root-cause analysis, prevention, and systems-based thinking play a central role.

His entrepreneurial journey further expanded his impact, most notably as Co-Founder and former Chief Medical Officer of AgelessRx, a telemedicine platform focused on longevity interventions and preventive health. He also served as a clinical investigator on the PEARL trial, among the first large randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials evaluating intermittent rapamycin in the context of human aging and healthspan.

In addition, Dr. Zalzala was part of a team selected as a Milestone 1 winner in the inaugural XPRIZE Healthspan competition, reflecting his ongoing commitment to advancing global efforts aimed at extending healthy human lifespan.

The Optional Aging Academy reflects this same commitment to innovation and accessibility. Rather than functioning as a clinical service, the platform is explicitly educational in nature, providing tools and frameworks that empower individuals to better understand their own biology. It also serves as a resource for clinicians seeking to integrate longevity principles into their practice in a thoughtful, evidence-informed manner.

Current areas of focus within the Academy include metabolic health, resilience-building strategies, cognitive health preservation, personalized prevention, and the development of scalable educational models that can reach diverse audiences. The content is designed to bridge the gap between emerging research and real-world application, making complex scientific concepts more understandable and usable.

Dr. Zalzala’s broader work spans functional medicine, telehealth systems, chronic disease prevention, personalized care models, and health technology innovation. Through Root Causes Medical and related initiatives, he continues to explore new ways to help patients, clinicians, and organizations shift from reactive healthcare toward proactive, personalized health optimization.

As conversations around longevity and preventive health continue to gain momentum worldwide, the launch of Optional Aging Academy signals a meaningful step toward education-driven transformation. By equipping individuals and professionals with a deeper understanding of the aging process, Dr. Zalzala is helping to create a future where healthier aging is not merely aspirational, but more informed, practical, and achievable.

The Optional Aging Academy is educational in nature and does not replace individualized medical care, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals should consult a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to medications, supplements, or treatment plans.

About Optional Aging Academy

Optional Aging Academy is an educational platform founded by Dr. Sajad Zalzala to help individuals and clinicians understand aging through a practical, systems-based framework. Built around the Optional Aging™ model, the Academy focuses on seven interconnected drivers of aging and provides educational content designed to support healthspan literacy, prevention, resilience, and informed decision-making.

For more information, visit: https://optionalaging.com/

Contact:

Dr. Sajad Zalzala

info@optionalaging.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ed2e335-a222-4c52-b92c-3759d924ba32