Onerep expands privacy protection with coverage of non-public data brokers

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onerep, a consumer privacy company helping individuals remove their personal information from the Internet, has expanded its coverage to include more than 550 non-public data brokers. The update broadens the company’s privacy protection offering by helping users address not only publicly visible profiles on people-search sites, but also the behind-the-scenes circulation of personal data across the broader data broker ecosystem.

“The expansion reflects growing consumer awareness around how personal data is collected, shared, and monetized online,” says Dimitri Shelest, founder of Onerep. “We aim to offer users a more comprehensive approach to privacy protection and greater control over their digital footprint.”

Unlike people-search websites, which publicly display personal information such as addresses, phone numbers, and political affiliations, non-public data brokers typically aren’t accessible to the general public. Rather than publishing searchable profiles, they aggregate and share consumer data with advertisers, marketers, analytics providers, and other third parties. Their databases may include demographic information, purchasing behavior, inferred interests, income estimates, and other consumer insights collected from a wide range of sources.

While removing information from people-search sites remains a crucial step in reducing online exposure, opting out of non-public data brokers can help further limit excessive data sharing, targeted advertising, profiling, spam, and the broader circulation of personal information between companies and platforms.

Beyond the expansion to non-public data brokers, Onerep has also introduced custom removal requests, allowing users to request removals from sites outside the company’s standard coverage. Together with the recently launched data breach monitoring that alerts users when their personal information is found in known data breaches, these additions further expand Onerep’s privacy protection offering.

All new features are now available through the Onerep API and included in Onerep Pro plans.

About Onerep

Onerep is a digital privacy company specializing in the removal of employee and consumer data from data brokers and people-search sites. The company’s technology and approach are trusted by prestigious organizations in the United States, including professional associations, consumer groups, and law enforcement agencies. Onerep’s solutions are also working behind the scenes to power privacy features offered by globally recognized brands. Founded in 2015, Onerep seeks to continuously provide the best privacy protection available. For more information, visit onerep.com .