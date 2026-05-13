Hybrid Software Group: Result of the Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Hybrid Software Group Hybrid Software Group

Cambridge (UK) 13 May 2026 – Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”).

At the Company's AGM held today, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment.

The results of the voting are as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheldTotalResult
122,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
222,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
322,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
422,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
522,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
622,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
722,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
822,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
922,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
1022,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
1122,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
1222,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
1322,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
1422,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass

Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://hybridsoftware.com/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting/.

Board of directors
Effective from the AGM on 13 May 2026, the board of directors is:

  • Guido Van der Schueren, Executive Chairman
  • Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer
  • Joachim Van Hemelen, Chief Financial Officer
  • Clare Findlay, Non-Executive Director
  • Luc De Vos, Non-Executive Director

About Hybrid Software Group
Hybrid Software Group PLC, headquartered in Cambridge, UK and listed on Euronext Brussels (ticker: HYSG) is a leading developer of software and electronics for labels & packaging and industrial print manufacturing. Customers include consumer packaged goods companies, prepress service agencies, labels & packaging converters, commercial printers and original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Its subsidiaries include the labels & packaging artwork management & prepress software developer HYBRID Software, colour technology expert ColorLogic, printing software developer Hybrid Software Helix, industrial printhead driver solutions specialist Meteor Inkjet, pre-press workflow developer Xitron and integration specialist Conics.

Contacts

Floris De RuyckJoachim Van Hemelen
Legal Counsel & Investor Relations OfficerChief Financial Officer
Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.groupEmail: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group

Attachment


Attachments

2026-05-13 AGM result
GlobeNewswire

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