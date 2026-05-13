CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atcom, a Calgary-based cloud communications provider, has earned the Consumer Choice Award for Telephone Systems Sales and Service in Southern Alberta for the eleventh year in a row.

Canadian businesses are moving office phone systems to the cloud at a measurable pace. The global voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market hit USD 176.16 billion in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights, and is projected to reach USD 388.97 billion by 2034.

Atcom, a business phone systems and cloud communications provider based in Calgary, Alberta, has earned the Consumer Choice Award for Telephone Systems Sales and Service in Southern Alberta for the eleventh consecutive year. The award program has run across North America since 1987 and selects recipients through independent consumer surveys only, with no payment accepted from nominees.

For more information, visit atcomsystems.ca

VoIP, or voice over internet protocol, routes phone calls through a broadband connection rather than a physical telephone line. Businesses replace dedicated hardware with software running on network infrastructure they already have. North America generates the largest regional share of VoIP revenue globally, at 45 percent of the market, reaching USD 72.37 billion in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights.

The companies making that transition are most often mid-size offices: between five and 200 staff, where lower phone costs, remote worker support, and skipping new physical line installation all carry direct value.

Atcom delivers cloud phone services as an all-inclusive package that combines IP telephones, power-over-ethernet (POE) network switches, and voice firewalls. Each component is selected for compatibility with the others, which reduces the configuration problems common in environments where hardware, networking equipment, and phone software come from separate vendors.

Voice traffic on Atcom's systems runs through a dedicated connection, kept separate from standard office internet usage. A cloud phone system that shares bandwidth with general office internet activity is more susceptible to call quality issues during peak data periods. Atcom's infrastructure design addresses this directly.

Eleven consecutive years of Consumer Choice recognition is a result not common in any service category. The program uses independent consumer surveys to determine recipients, with no entry fees or sponsorship arrangements involved. VoIP phones in Canada is a crowded category with providers ranging from national carriers to regional specialists, including Altitude Communications and Datacom Solutions. Few companies operating in the Alberta market have held peer-verified recognition in this category for as long as Atcom has.

"Being recognized with the Consumer Choice Award for 11 consecutive years is incredibly meaningful to us. It tells us that our commitment to putting customers first is being felt and appreciated. This recognition truly validates our core objective—to make our customers glad they chose Atcom as their trusted business telecom partner." — Bill Attwood, Atcom General Manager

Picking a cloud phone system in 2026 comes down to questions most vendors dodge: does it hold up under load, does the hardware work together out of the box, and who answers when something goes wrong. Atcom's customer base ranges from five-person offices to teams of 200, spread across industries from Calgary to other provinces. What sets the company apart is not a feature list but a service record that customers have chosen to renew for over a decade.

About Atcom

Atcom provides business phone systems and cloud communication solutions to organizations across Canada. Based at 7023 5 Street SE, Calgary, Alberta, the company delivers all-inclusive packages that include IP telephones, POE network switches, and voice firewalls tailored to the needs of modern businesses.









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For more information about Atcom, contact the company here:



Atcom

Bill Attwood

1 (888) 515-3707

support@atcomsystems.ca

7023 5 Street SE, Calgary, AB