USO Unveils “Letters Home” Archive as Focus Features’ PRESSURE Brings D-Day Story to the Big Screen

Arlington, VA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, for the first time, the USO is unveiling a digitized, curated collection of World War II letters written by a soldier between 1942 and 1945. These are intimate, unfiltered messages from the frontlines in Europe to the woman waiting for him at home.

View and Download Letters HERE (Credit: Courtesy of the USO)







“These letters were written for one person. Now, for the first time, they belong to all of us,” said USO CEO Mike Linnington.

Timed with the release of Focus Features’ upcoming film Pressure , in theaters May 29, with tickets on sale today, the archive offers a real-world window into the experiences reflected on screen. The film explores the critical days and decisions leading up to D-Day, bringing a cinematic lens to the same themes of uncertainty, leadership, and responsibility echoed throughout these letters. To further bring these voices to life, Pressure star Andrew Scott lends his voice to a filmed reading of one of the original letters, offering a powerful interpretation of this historical correspondence.

Since 1941, the USO has stood alongside those who serve, not only in moments of history, but in the everyday realities behind them. Across generations, service members and their families have entrusted the nonprofit with pieces of their lives, including letters, photographs, and personal mementos that capture what it means to serve far from home.

“This is about honoring service in a way that resonates today,” Linnington added. “By preserving these voices and sharing them more broadly, we ensure their stories continue to connect, inspire, and endure.”

This archive of letters brings those voices forward and offers the public a rare glimpse into the lived experience of service members during World War II; what they saw, what they carried with them, and what weighed on their hearts and minds. The archive is a reminder that the personal stories of those who serve remain an essential thread in the defining moments of our global history.

Together, this collection of letters and this film underscore the human stories behind one of history’s most pivotal chapters. As part of this broader moment, the USO will host advance screenings of Pressure for active-duty service members, veterans, and military families in communities across the country.

Digitization of these materials is made possible through a partnership with Legacybox, helping safeguard these firsthand accounts for future generations.

In conjunction with the launch, the USO is inviting the public to share messages of support for today’s service members, continuing a tradition of connection that spans generations.

The “Letters Home” archive will be available at USO.org/lettershome beginning today, May 13th, coinciding with Military Appreciation Month and leading up to the anniversary of D-Day.