Berry Street Partners with Factor, Bringing Personalized Nutrition Therapy to Leading Meal Delivery Service

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Street , the leading metabolic health company transforming nutrition therapy, and Factor , America’s leading ready-to-heat meal delivery service, today announced a new partnership to provide personalized nutrition therapy tailored to what customers are eating. The partnership combines Berry Street’s clinical nutrition care model with Factor’s weekly meal platform, helping customers translate dietitian guidance into meals they can actually incorporate into daily life.

Through the partnership, Factor customers can share their meal selections with one of Berry Street’s network of 1,800+ expert Registered Dietitians (RDs), allowing sessions to start from a real view of their eating habits and nutrition goals, whether that be weight loss, managing a chronic condition, or improving overall wellness. Factor’s offerings already provide support for healthy routines by delivering fresh, dietitian-approved meals that are gourmet-chef-crafted and optimized for various dietary needs, including High Protein, Fiber Filled, GLP-1 Support, and Calorie Smart options.

With this new collaboration, a customer’s RD will have access to data on each meal they select, meaning that every appointment begins with informed conversations based on what the customer has in their fridge. During the sessions, their RD will help them select their next meal based on their specific health goals, and customers receive evidence-backed clinical guidance for fully utilizing Factor’s nutrient-dense, never-frozen meals.

"Every meal is a health decision, and most people are making those decisions blind," said Noah Kotlove, Founder and CEO of Berry Street. "Factor takes the guesswork out of what to eat, and now that customers have access to Berry Street’s dietitians who already know their meals and their goals, the advice is personalized from the very first conversation."

Berry Street brings together advanced AI with a network of RDs to deliver personalized, evidence-based nutrition therapy. In most cases, it’s covered by insurance so people pay little or nothing out of pocket. Customers work one-on-one with an RD and use the Berry Street app between visits for AI-powered guidance, meal tracking, and health data syncing with wearables and lab results. Berry Street supports over 30 conditions with personalized nutrition care programs, from weight loss and diabetes to GLP-1 management, heart health, and more.

"We've always believed that eating well shouldn't require a degree in nutrition," said Adam Park, CEO of Factor US. "This partnership with Berry Street closes the last gap. Not just giving customers great meals, but pairing those meals with expert guidance that's already grounded in what they're actually eating. That's what turns a good week of food into lasting change.”

The new benefit is now available to active Factor members, who can sign up by logging into their account and clicking on "Nutrition Coaching" or going to https://www.factor75.com/pages/nutritioncoaching .

About Berry Street

Berry Street is on a mission to transform how Americans eat through nutrition therapy. Berry Street’s platform connects individuals needing evidence-based nutrition care with an expansive network of Registered Dietitians and AI-powered tools. From weight management, diabetes, and heart health to kidney disease, maternal health, and 30+ other conditions, Berry Street’s clinical team delivers personalized nutrition interventions tailored to each patient's unique physiological and psychological needs, improving outcomes and reducing total cost of care. Berry Street works with some of the largest health plans, as well as leading health systems and innovative care management companies to serve diverse populations across all 50 states. Visit berrystreet.com to learn more.

About Factor

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of 100 weekly meals and 70+ add-on options, including smoothies, juices, snacks and more, are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Factor delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com .

About HelloFresh Group

The HelloFresh Group is a global digital-native CPG company and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q2 2025, the HelloFresh Group delivered c. 215 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com .