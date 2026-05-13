Radlight Named “Overland and Travel Accessories Product of the Year” By Outdoor Innovation

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced that the Radlight Lighter has been selected as “Overland and Travel Accessories Product of the Year” in the 3rd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program.

Purpose built for harsh conditions, the Radlight Lighter holds 30% more fuel, and maintains that fuel over 20X longer than more common liquid fuel lighters. Designed with a larger flint wheel and flint off set, each stroke makes more sparks. A 3-D conical hole feature deflects strong wind to protect the flame for improved performance in extreme conditions. Radlight operates to -40F and is also IP68 waterproof.

Additional features include a self-sustained flame that keeps burning without the need to keep the gas valve open. Its pressure release plug helps when going from high to low elevations; once loosened, the internal pressure reaches equilibrium with the surrounding atmosphere. In addition, an extension neck gives precision, distance and control, so users can get closer to a fire, ignite hard to reach tinder, or fire up stoves in a tight space. The oversized ergonomic design allows users to operate the lighter even with insulated gloves on.

The body of Radlight is built from 50% recycled die-cast aluminum with a stainless steel insert and tool steel flint wheel. Refillable and Standard lighter fluid is recommended, and the lighter is also optimized for naphtha-based liquid fuel.

“Radlight, put simply, is a fire starter for survival. Typical lighters are vertically designed for lighting cigarettes or small items, and often fail to ignite in wind, water, or extreme environments due to poor flame control and lack of durability. Even butane fails below freezing,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “Radlight's horizontal design ensures precise flame placement under wood or tinder, while IP68 waterproofing, wind resistance and durable recycled materials make it reliable in even the harshest conditions, delivering practical improvement to those who love the outdoors. Congratulations on winning ‘Overland and Travel Accessories Product of the Year!’”

The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. The ever-evolving outdoor industry is witnessing a surge in innovative outdoor technology and equipment, as well as consumer emphasis on safety, sustainability, and changing preferences. Along with next-generation hiking equipment, camping gear, bikes, bespoke outdoor experiences, and services, activities like off-roading and overlanding are trending with travel enthusiasts. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

“Thank you to Outdoor Innovation for this recognition of Radlight. After years of wilderness travel, the problem of lighters failing in harsh conditions kept repeating. Radlight was built from the ground up to outperform any existing lighter. It's the product of years of engineering and testing, with each feature designed with purpose,” said Reilly Dillon, Founder of Radlight. “Radlight is a re-imagined, re-engineered, and re-designed outdoor lighter. We remain committed to durability and quality through a design that will exceed expectations, no matter the challenge. In the end, Radlight is a fulfillment of our focus to empower those who seek adventure with the best possible equipment.”

The Outdoor Innovation Award winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously and enthusiastically, enjoying the benefits of improved mental and physical health, and the primal connection to nature.

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com

About Radlight

Radlight is engineered to be the best outdoor lighter available. It is a purpose built lighter for harsh conditions, with larger features for ease of use and increased capacities to extend endurance. Ergonomically designed for improved fire-starting the horizontal flame gets heat where you need it, and a liquid fuel flame keeps your thumb safe from burns. With 30% more fuel capacity, 25% larger flint wheel and 2x flint capacity, Radlight keeps you in the field longer.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Outdoor Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475