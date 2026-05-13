Gabelli Multimedia Trust Reinforces Maintenance of $0.88 Per Share Annual Distribution Continues Monthly Distributions

RYE, N.Y., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions. The 2026 annual distribution of $0.88 per share currently equates to a 21% “cash on cash” distribution.

Under its monthly distribution policy, the Fund will continue to pay a $0.22 per share quarterly distribution, with $0.07 per share paid for each of the first two months of the quarter and $0.08 per share paid in the third month of each quarter. The Board of Directors declared cash distributions as set forth below for each of July, August, and September 2026.

Distribution Month Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share July July 17, 2026 July 24, 2026 $0.07 August August 17, 2026 August 24, 2026 $0.07 September September 16, 2026 September 23, 2026 $0.08

The Fund previously paid quarterly distributions in accordance with a “managed distribution policy” adopted pursuant to an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which permitted the Fund to distribute long-term capital gains more frequently than the limits provided in the Investment Company Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. The Fund no longer intends to rely on this exemptive relief to maintain a managed distribution policy in connection with its monthly distributions.

The Fund currently intends to make monthly cash distributions of all or a portion of its investment company taxable income (which includes ordinary income and realized net short term capital gains) to common shareholders. The Fund also intends to make annual distributions of its realized net long term capital gains, if any. The Fund, however, may make more than one capital gain distribution to avoid paying U.S. federal excise tax. A portion of each distribution may be a return of capital. Various factors will affect the level of the Fund’s income. To permit the Fund to maintain more stable distributions, the Fund may from time to time distribute more or less than the entire amount of income earned in a particular period. The Fund’s distribution policy may be modified from time to time by the Board as it deems appropriate, including in light of market and economic conditions and the Fund’s current, expected and historical earnings and investment performance. Because the Fund’s monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency.

Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2026 would be deemed 100% from paid-in capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2026 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2026 distributions in early 2027 via Form 1099-DIV.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:

Carter Austin

(914) 921-5475

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $243 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE: GGT

CUSIP – 36239Q109

THE GABELLI MULTIMEDIA TRUST INC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carter Austin

(914) 921-5475

caustin@gabelli.com