Joanie Vasiliadis Joins Gray Media to Accelerate Digital Journalism Growth and Future Proof Local Newsrooms

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. announced that Joanie Vasiliadis will join the company in the new role of Senior Vice President for Transformation on June 1, 2026. Gray selected this accomplished media and content executive to accelerate the company’s on-going digital transformation of its content gathering, creation, workflow and distribution initiatives. She brings more than a decade of experience driving growth across digital, streaming and broadcast platforms, with deep expertise in editorial strategy, product integration, audience development and organizational change. She’s known for building high-performing teams, creating scalable workflows and pairing strong editorial judgment with data-driven decision-making.

Most recently, Joanie served as Vice President of Content at TEGNA, where she oversaw content strategy and operations across 64 brands. During her tenure, she led major initiatives focused on newsroom modernization and platform growth. She spearheaded the launch of their national breaking news desk, audience team and streaming team.

Recognized for her ability to bridge editorial, technology and business strategy, Joanie has led enterprise-wide operational transformation efforts, developed AI and digital training programs for thousands of journalists and partnered closely with executive leadership on long-term growth initiatives. Prior to joining the TEGNA leadership team, she served as Digital Director at WUSA9, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C.

Joanie was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 and Broadcasting & Cable’s Digital Dynamos list. She earned her degree in journalism from Penn State University.

About Gray Media

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 120 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 81 markets with the top-rated television station and 103 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 119 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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