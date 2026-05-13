Chicago Home Tutor Opens Western Branch in Naperville to Meet Growing Demand for Specialized In-Home Tutoring

CHICAGO, IL, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, IL - May 13, 2026 - -

Chicago Home Tutor, a leader in personalized, evidence-based tutoring services from pre-K through 12th grade, is proud to announce the formal establishment of its Western Branch in Naperville, Illinois. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the organization, which has served Chicagoland families since 2015, and reflects the growing demand from DuPage and Will County families seeking specialized, in-home academic support. The new branch is headquartered at 50 South Main Street, Suite 200, in the heart of downtown Naperville, and is fully operational for western suburban families.

Chicago Home Tutor's Western Branch brings the same high-quality, one-on-one private tutoring services in Naperville that have earned the organization its strong reputation across Chicago and its suburbs. The individualized approach, combined with an experienced team of licensed professional educators, enables students to overcome academic challenges, develop essential skills, and build lasting confidence in one of the nation's most education-driven communities.

Naperville's academic environment is exceptional by any measure — with nearly 72% of adult residents holding a bachelor's degree or higher, and two high-performing school districts, Naperville Community Unit School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204. Yet even in top-ranked districts, some students can struggle. Large classrooms, advanced pacing, learning differences, and competitive environments can leave students falling behind without a little extra support. Chicago Home Tutor's in-home model addresses this gap directly, bringing tutors to students' kitchen tables, fitting seamlessly into busy family schedules.

A hallmark of Chicago Home Tutor's approach is its expertise in supporting students with diverse learning needs. The team includes professionals skilled in helping students with ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, giftedness, twice-exceptional learners, and other specialized educational needs such as anxiety. The organization employs proven methods including the Orton-Gillingham and Wilson Reading System approaches for literacy instruction, as well as research-based executive functioning coaching strategies.

Chicago Home Tutor's hand-picked matching process ensures each student is paired with an educator whose expertise aligns with their specific needs. Tutors are carefully selected based on experience, specialization, and proximity to the student's home or school. Once matched, tutors design individualized lesson plans tailored to each student's learning goals, classroom curriculum, and IEP objectives where applicable.

Beyond Naperville itself, the Western Branch is positioned to serve the broader DuPage County region and surrounding western suburbs, including Lisle, Warrenville, Wheaton, Bolingbrook, Aurora, Plainfield, and Downers Grove. Families across this corridor now have direct access to Chicago Home Tutor's roster of over 170 licensed educators.

According to Joe Hopper, President of Chicago Home Tutor, "Naperville families have incredibly high expectations for their children's education, and rightly so. We've seen strong demand from this community for the kind of personalized, expert support we've been providing in Chicago for over a decade. This branch is our commitment to being a long-term partner for western suburban families."

The Naperville branch is reachable directly by texting (630) 332-3311 and naperville@chicagohometutor.com , and offers free 20-to-30-minute consultations with an Illinois-licensed Learning Specialist.

The Western Branch expansion is part of Chicago Home Tutor's broader 2026 growth strategy, which also includes the formal launch of its proprietary Executive Functioning Coaching training course for tutors. That program, currently completing its pilot phase with select educators, equips tutors with structured tools and research-informed strategies to support organization, time management, task initiation, planning, and self-advocacy — core competencies that drive long-term academic independence.

Chicago Home Tutor continues to offer flexible, part-time opportunities for professional educators in the Naperville area looking to supplement their income, with schedules available after school and on weekends. The organization minimizes commute times by matching tutors with students near their homes or workplaces. Reading specialists, certified teachers, retired educators, school psychologists, and learning behavior specialists are encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit https://chicagohometutor.com/naperville-tutors

About Entrust Tutoring LLC:

Founded in 2015, Chicago Home Tutor was reorganized in 2023 as part of Entrust Tutoring LLC. Today, it stands as the leading tutoring company in Chicago supporting diverse learning needs, matching students with local tutors with complementary backgrounds, experience, skills, and personality. With a network of over 170 passionate educators, their consultative approach ensures that each student receives personalized instruction designed to help them meet their academic goals while building confidence and a love for learning.

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For more information about Entrust Tutoring LLC d/b/a Chicago Home Tutor, contact the company here:



Entrust Tutoring LLC d/b/a Chicago Home Tutor

Joe Hopper, President

(312) 622 1494

info@chicagohometutor.com

2155 W Belmont Ave #35, Chicago, IL 60618