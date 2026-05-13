MAK Responds to Recent Press Reports

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAK Acquisition Corp. (TSX: MAK.V) (the “Company” or “MAK”) announced today that it is aware of recent media reports speculating as to a potential qualifying acquisition involving the Company. While the Company’s policy is to not comment on rumours or speculation, the Company confirms it is engaged in discussions with respect to such a transaction, among other potential qualifying acquisitions, each at different stages.

The Company cautions readers that it has not entered into any agreements or understandings to effect a qualifying acquisition transaction with any party, and there can be no assurance that any discussions that have taken place will result in any such agreements or understandings. The Company does not intend on commenting further unless otherwise required pursuant to applicable securities laws and regulations.

About MAK Acquisition Corp.

MAK Acquisition Corp. is a newly formed special purpose acquisition company focused on niche-market businesses providing critical solutions, with strong revenue retention and diversified customer bases. MAK Acquisition Corp. is an exempted company formed under the laws of Cayman Islands. Our team targets unique opportunities where operational expertise can unlock growth and long-term shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.makacquisitioncorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “Forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s qualifying acquisition. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Economic and geopolitical uncertainties, including regional conflicts and wars, including potential impacts of sanctions, may also heighten the impact of certain factors described herein. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the strategic review process may not result in a transaction on suitable terms, or at all, and the other risk factors described in detail under “Risk Factors” of the Company’s final long form prospectus dated October 22, 2025.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein represents our expectations as of the date hereof or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made, as applicable, and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Wojtek Dabrowski

Phone: 647-825-5009

Email: wojtek@sovereigncomms.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ross Marshall

Phone: 416.526.1563

Email: ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com