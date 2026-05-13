Power Synch's Competitive Bidding Platform Delivers $329K+ in Documented Savings Across 7 Wholesale Energy Procurement Events

As energy costs surge nationwide, Power Synch's transparent energy procurement platform proves that real-time supplier competition can save enterprise buyers up to 19.7% per position - without long-term lock-in or hidden broker margins.

WYOMISSING, Pa., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Synch, the energy procurement platform built by the industry-leading team from American PowerNet , today released competitive bidding results showing more than $329,000 in documented savings across seven recent wholesale energy procurement events spanning multiple ISOs and load zones.

The results underscore a growing shift among enterprise energy buyers - from opaque, broker-driven processes to transparent, technology-enabled competitive bidding that puts buyers in control of pricing, timing, and supplier selection.

The Results: Transparent Bidding, Measurable Savings

Across seven procurement events spanning 120,247 MWh in PJM and ERCOT markets, Power Synch's platform generated $329,435 in documented savings through real-time competitive supplier bidding.

Savings ranged from 2% to nearly 20% per position depending on market conditions

In ERCOT West Load Zone, savings reached $9.85/MWh - a 19.7% reduction on a single position

Even in tight-spread markets, a $0.90/MWh difference on a 45,000+ MWh position delivered over $40,000 in savings



Tight Market High-Volatility Market Market PJM (ATC Penelec) ERCOT West Load Zone Volume 45,023 MWh 20,111 MWh Bid Spread $0.90/MWh (2.07%) $7.85/MWh (17.07%) Savings $40,520

$157,871





Full results across all seven events are available at powersynch.com/results .

Why It Matters Now

For manufacturers, data centers, hospitals, universities, and commercial real estate groups, electricity is one of the largest and most volatile operating expenses - yet most still rely on traditional business energy procurement models with limited visibility into supplier pricing or embedded margins.

"The traditional energy procurement model was built for a different era," said Scott Helm, Power Synch’s Founder and CEO. "When energy prices are rising and budgets are under pressure, the procurement model you use isn't just an operational decision - it's a financial strategy."

Price volatility, surging demand from data centers and electrification, and regulatory uncertainty are pushing enterprise buyers to re-examine how they source power. Early adopters of competitive energy procurement platforms are reporting:

2–20% savings per procurement event

Procurement cycle times reduced from weeks of manual RFPs to minutes

Improved budget predictability through transparent pricing

Stronger ESG reporting backed by verifiable sourcing data

Power Synch enables buyers to source competitively through real-time multi-supplier bidding, see every bid transparently, procure flexibly without long-term lock-in, support renewable energy and Scope 2 reporting goals, and accelerate settlement to improve cash flow.

To explore how Power Synch applies to your load profile, visit powersynch.com .

About Power Synch

Power Synch is a new platform built to modernize the US wholesale energy landscape, leveraging data, automation, and AI-driven analytics to enhance how energy is bought, sold, and optimized across deregulated markets. Its mission is to create a smarter, more transparent and efficient energy ecosystem, empowering large buyers to make informed, real-time decisions that drive both savings and sustainability. The Power Synch team founded American PowerNet in 1994 as a leading independent wholesale power provider serving large-scale buyers across all deregulated US electricity markets. American PowerNet, now a subsidiary of Axpo US, is recognised for its transparency, innovation and commitment to helping customers navigate complex energy markets with confidence and control. Power Synch is advancing and applying this expertise to modern US power markets.

Power Synch serves manufacturers, data centers, commercial real estate groups, hospitals, universities, logistics companies, and other large-load energy consumers across multiple ISOs and load zones nationwide.

For more information, visit powersynch.com/procurement .

Media Contact:

Michelle Moskowitz | Sublime Communications | (646) 232-0077