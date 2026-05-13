Notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Theon International PLC

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)





13 May 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) announces that its Annual General Meeting for the year 2026 (the AGM) will be held at the Amara Hotel, 95 Amathus Avenue, Agios Tychonas, 4533 Limassol, Cyprus, on 4 June 2026, starting at 14:00 hours (Local Time), 12:00 hours (UK Time). The Notice of AGM is available on the Company’s website.





For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Nikos Malesiotis

E-Mail: ir@theon.com

Tel: +30 210 6772290 Media Contact

Elli Michou

E-Mail: press@theon.com

Tel: +30 210 6728610

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.

www.theon.com

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