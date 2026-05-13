Freestyle Photo Moments Launches Exciting Twin Cities Wedding Reception Photo Booth Entertainment Service

Minneapolis, St. Paul, MN, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestyle Photo Moments, a cloud-based photo entertainment company, today launched a suite of wedding reception photo-keepsake entertainment services. Freestyle is introducing a set of fresh alternatives to traditional wedding photobooth services. Freestyle combines guest mobile photographs with instant, on-site, full-color 4”x6” printing. Wedding guests at your reception simply “snap, share and browse” our touch-screen photo gallery where each of your reception’s photos can be printed by guests. Unlimited Prints.

Wedding Reception Photo Entertainment

Freestyle’s engaging method transforms reception guests everyday mobile devices into powerful storytelling tools. “What we do, allows guests to use their own smartphones to capture posed or spontaneous photos from anywhere at your reception, (inside or outside) – on the dance floor, the sweetheart table, beneath twinkle lights on the patio,” Alan Fontanella, company founder and CEO commented. Guests’ mobile-photo images are instantly uploaded onto our colorful photo gallery print kiosk. There, guests can view and turn candid mobile snapshots into tangible photo keepsakes, instantly.

Fontanella said “Our approach extends the idea across the entire celebration. Every guest becomes part of the storytelling. Every table, every toast, every dance move has the potential to live in print. The result is more than a gallery with hundreds of photos, it’s a living library of your wedding day – filled with friends, family, laughter and unforgettable moments preserved for generations.”

“We believe the best wedding photos are ones where guests are engaged and part of your day’s story. That every guest becomes a storyteller. Shared so that every guest can pick, choose and print as many reception photo favorites as they like.” — Alan Fontanella, Founder & CEO

Three Signature Packages for Every Wedding Reception

Freestyle Photo Moments offers a curated suite of entertainment packages and options designed to fit any wedding style.

i. Photo Freestyle — $1,200 (4 Hours)

The flagship wedding photo entertainment experience. Guests capture unlimited photos from anywhere throughout the reception. All images stream live to a touchscreen gallery kiosk, where guests can print instant keepsakes. The package includes a complimentary guest-filled wedding photo album for the couple, a full digital photo library, custom photo template design, photo satchel party favors for every guest, and a dedicated on-site photography specialist for support and event engagement.

ii. Wedding Photo Booth — Included FREE with “Every” Photo Freestyle Package Rental (an $800 value)

Each Open-Air wedding photo booth rental includes unlimited 4x6” photo instant prints, choice of backdrops with a variety of goofy props, professional lighting, and your personal paparazzi (photograph specialist) to take as many fun, frenetic photobooth photos you choose.

iii. Wedding Photo Hunt — $600 (Optional Add-On Package)

A lively, scavenger-style photo challenge that keeps guests laughing, moving, and seeking photos that match custom wedding clues found on our oversized touchscreen Photo-Hunt clue gallery; guests can play in teams or free-for-all format. Includes unlimited games, a custom wedding photo scavenger hunt template design, and party favor prizes for the winners.

Why Couples Are Choosing Freestyle Photo Moments

• Everyone joins in — guests become the storytellers, capturing and sharing the day from their unique perspective, adding energy and spontaneity to every reception.

• Premium print quality — photos are printed in rich, professional quality and preserved in a forever photo guestbook and digital gallery.

• Instant, meaningful keepsakes — guests curate their favorite moments and take them home in velvet keepsake bags, eliminating the need for generic wedding favors.

• Fully customized — from color palettes to fonts, every printed photo template is styled to reflect the couple’s celebration.

• Stress-free experience — a dedicated on-site photography assistant manages the technology so couples and guests can focus on enjoying the moment.

Availability & Booking

Freestyle Photo Moments is now accepting bookings for 2026-2027 wedding receptions throughout the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area and surrounding Minnesota communities. The company is currently listed on The Knot, connecting couples with their preferred wedding planning resources.

Couples and wedding planners interested in booking Freestyle Photo Moments or requesting a consultation are encouraged to visit www.freestylephotomoments.com or contact the team directly.

ABOUT FREESTYLE PHOTO MOMENTS

Freestyle Photo Moments is a Minneapolis–St. Paul–based wedding photo entertainment company dedicated to making receptions more interactive, joyful, and memorable. By combining guest-driven mobile photography, live touchscreen gallery kiosks, and instant professional printing, Freestyle Photo Moments gives every couple a complete, candid record of their most important day — and gives every guest a keepsake they’ll treasure. Learn more at www.freestylephotomoments.com.

Every wedding guest becomes a photographer, capturing your beautiful day from every angle.

Press Inquiries

Alan Fontanella

info [at] freestylephotomoments.com

(612) 806-8295

https://www.freestylephotomoments.com/