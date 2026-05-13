Airsys Opens Global Headquarters Campus in South Carolina to Meet Surging Global Demand for AI and Data Center Cooling

WOODRUFF, S.C., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airsys, a global leader in mission-critical cooling for data centers, AI, and high-performing digital infrastructure, today officially opened its new global headquarters campus in Woodruff, South Carolina. The site will serve as the company's global hub for high-efficiency, zero-water cooling technologies supporting the rapid growth of AI and edge infrastructure.

The 60-acre campus, situated in the heart of South Carolina’s “manufacturing alley,” marks a major milestone in thermal management innovation. This world-class facility will play a vital role in the company's manufacturing and engineering operations, significantly expanding domestic production capabilities.

With corporate teams now operating on-site, the campus represents a $60 million investment in the region and is expected to create 215 new jobs. Manufacturing at the facility is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The Woodruff campus serves as a strategic cornerstone in addressing the rapid growth of AI infrastructure and global data center demand. By centering the development of high-density thermal management and liquid cooling innovations at this world-class facility, Airsys is positioned to accelerate the delivery of next-generation solutions as digital requirements continue to evolve.

“Today marks a major milestone for Airsys as we establish our global headquarters here in Woodruff, South Carolina," said Yunshui Chen, Founder and CEO of Airsys. "This investment reflects our commitment to advancing cooling innovation across the entire spectrum of mission-critical infrastructure. We have built a foundation on this 60-acre site that is designed to support our domestic and international customers and partners, Airsys’ rapidly expanding team, and the local community for decades to come.”

To commemorate the opening, local, state, and federal dignitaries attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside key partners instrumental in bringing the vision of the new campus to life, including Sara Hazzard, president and CEO of South Carolina Manufacturing + Commerce, and Allen Smith, president and CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc. The project team featured Choate Construction Co. as general contractor and LS3P as the architect.

“South Carolina has a long history of manufacturing excellence, and Airsys’ decision to anchor its global headquarters right here in the Upstate is a testament to our state’s world-class workforce and pro-business environment,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “By choosing to expand their advanced manufacturing expertise and corporate leadership in Woodruff, Airsys is reinforcing our reputation as a global leader in innovation.”

Comprehensive Cooling Architecture for a Digital Future

The new facility enables Airsys to scale its diverse cooling portfolio across air, liquid, and hybrid technologies. From supporting legacy environments to high-density AI workloads, Airsys provides a bridge between current infrastructure and next-generation demands. This end-to-end approach ensures that mission-critical assets remain resilient, increase the proportion of power provisioned to compute, and minimize environmental impact.

Enhancing Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE) is a central focus of the new Airsys campus. PCE is a framework that explains how a data center’s provisioned power is distributed — specifically, how much is structurally available for IT compute after accounting for cooling, electrical losses, and auxiliary systems.

Strengthening U.S. Manufacturing and Supply Chain Resilience

By localizing production and engineering in South Carolina, Airsys is positioning operations closer to its North American customers while strengthening control over its global manufacturing processes. This approach enhances supply chain resilience and supports consistent quality for customers operating critical infrastructure.

"What an incredible day for both Airsys and our community,” Woodruff Mayor Kenneth E. Gist said. “We are beyond excited to officially welcome the Airsys Global Headquarters into the Woodruff family. They are a world-class company, and we look forward to seeing prosperity and innovation continue to shine on them as they grow right here with us.”

The opening of the Woodruff campus represents the next chapter in Airsys’ 30-year history of innovation. As the company’s new central hub, this facility ensures that Airsys remains at the forefront of the thermal management industry, delivering the reliability and efficiency required to power the global digital economy. For more information on the new global headquarters and the latest in mission-critical cooling, visit airsysnorthamerica.com.

About Airsys

Airsys is a global leader in mission-critical cooling for high-performing digital infrastructure including data centers, AI, edge computing, telecom, medical imaging, and advanced manufacturing environments. Airsys combines more than 30 years of technical excellence designing and delivering cooling solutions across all major thermal architectures – air, liquid and hybrid – with a purpose-driven focus on efficiency and sustainability. With its unique focus on ensuring higher Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE), Airsys helps customers convert more power into performance. The company is headquartered in South Carolina, USA, and supports its global mission with 1,000+ employees across 16 global locations.

Media Contacts

Marketbridge (for North America)

Airsys@marketbridge.com

Omarketing (for Europe)

Airsys@omarketing.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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