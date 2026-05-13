New York, USA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI in Life Sciences Market Gearing Up for Outstanding Expansion at a CAGR of ~20% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The AI in life sciences market is experiencing robust expansion due to several important factors. Rising demand for accelerated drug discovery and development is prompting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to implement AI technologies that can shorten timelines and lower the costs of conventional research and development processes. Simultaneously, the increasing availability of healthcare and biological data, such as genomics and real-world evidence, is driving the need for sophisticated AI solutions that can effectively interpret and manage complex datasets.

DelveInsight’s AI in Life Sciences Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading AI in life sciences companies’ market shares, challenges, AI in life sciences market drivers, barriers, trends, and key AI in life sciences companies in the market.

AI in Life Sciences Market Summary

2025 AI in Life Sciences Market Size: USD 2.2 Billion

USD 2.2 Billion 2034 Projected AI in Life Sciences Market Size: USD 11.5 Billion

USD 11.5 Billion AI in Life Sciences Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 20%

20% Largest AI in Life Sciences Market: North America

North America Largest Component Segment: Software Category

Software Category Key Companies in the AI in Life Sciences Market: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, Atomwise, Exscientia, BenevolentAI, NVIDIA, Medidata (Dassault Systèmes), Scispot, Cyclica, Deep Genomics, Karyon Bio, Variant Bio, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud, IBM, Dell Technologies, CoreWeave, Illumina, Medidata, IQVIA, Accenture, Cognizant, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the AI in Life Sciences Market

Accelerated Drug Discovery and Development: AI helps identify promising drug candidates faster, reducing research timelines and costs.

AI helps identify promising drug candidates faster, reducing research timelines and costs. Growing Adoption of Precision Medicine: AI enables personalized treatment plans by analyzing genetic, clinical, and lifestyle data.

AI enables personalized treatment plans by analyzing genetic, clinical, and lifestyle data. Rising Volume of Healthcare Data: Increasing availability of genomics, imaging, and electronic health records creates strong demand for AI-powered analytics.

Increasing availability of genomics, imaging, and electronic health records creates strong demand for AI-powered analytics. Improved Clinical Trial Efficiency: AI supports patient recruitment, trial design, and predictive monitoring, improving success rates and lowering delays.

AI supports patient recruitment, trial design, and predictive monitoring, improving success rates and lowering delays. Advancements in Machine Learning and Deep Learning: Continuous improvements in algorithms enhance accuracy in diagnostics, research, and forecasting.

Continuous improvements in algorithms enhance accuracy in diagnostics, research, and forecasting. Increasing Demand for Early Disease Detection: AI-driven diagnostic tools help detect diseases earlier through imaging, biomarkers, and predictive models.

AI-driven diagnostic tools help detect diseases earlier through imaging, biomarkers, and predictive models. Expansion of Automation in Laboratories: AI streamlines workflows such as data processing, sample analysis, and quality control in research labs.

AI streamlines workflows such as data processing, sample analysis, and quality control in research labs. Strong Investments and Funding Support: Rising investments from pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and venture capitalists are fueling market growth.

Rising investments from pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and venture capitalists are fueling market growth. Growing Need to Reduce R&D Costs: AI helps life sciences companies optimize resources and improve return on investment.

AI helps life sciences companies optimize resources and improve return on investment. Supportive Government and Regulatory Initiatives: Many governments are promoting AI adoption in healthcare innovation and digital transformation.

Many governments are promoting AI adoption in healthcare innovation and digital transformation. Integration with Cloud Computing and Big Data: Scalable cloud infrastructure enables faster deployment of AI solutions across organizations.

Scalable cloud infrastructure enables faster deployment of AI solutions across organizations. Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations: Strategic alliances between tech companies, research institutes, and life sciences firms are driving innovation.

Get a sneak peek at the AI in life sciences market dynamics @ AI in Life Sciences Market Trends

Regional AI in Life Sciences Market Insights

North America

Among all regions, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in life sciences market, accounting for 44.78% in 2025.

The region’s leadership is driven by the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and rapid adoption of AI technologies.

It also benefits from substantial investments in research and development, increasing partnerships between technology firms and life sciences organizations, and widespread access to healthcare data.

Furthermore, favorable government support, established regulatory systems, and the presence of key AI solution providers continue to strengthen North America’s dominant position in the market.

Europe

The Europe AI in life sciences market is witnessing significant growth, driven by a powerful mix of technological progress, supportive regulations, expanding data resources, and the increasing need for faster and more efficient drug discovery processes.

The region is becoming a major center for AI-led innovation, backed by initiatives such as the European Health Data Space and developing AI regulatory policies that promote secure cross-border data exchange while building confidence in AI-based solutions.

The increasing availability of genomic, clinical, and real-world healthcare data across European nations is further boosting the adoption of AI technologies to generate meaningful insights and enhance research productivity.

Moreover, the growing burden of chronic illnesses, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, is creating a higher demand for precision medicine and advanced diagnostic solutions, where AI has a vital role.

Europe is also seeing increased partnerships among pharmaceutical companies, biotech organizations, and AI startups, helping to speed up innovation and product development efforts.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is becoming a key contributor to the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in life sciences market, supported by rapid digitalization, growing biotechnology investments, and favorable government initiatives in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The region is experiencing rising adoption of AI technologies to speed up drug discovery and development, streamline clinical trials, and improve patient care outcomes. This growth is further supported by its large and diverse population, which generates substantial healthcare and genomic data.

In addition, APAC has established itself as a major center for clinical trials, accounting for more than half of global studies, which is accelerating the use of AI to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

The growing burden of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare spending, and expanding pharmaceutical research and development activities are also fueling demand for AI-enabled solutions.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the AI in life sciences market, get a snapshot of the AI in Life Sciences Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the AI in Life Sciences Market

In March 2026, Insilico Medicine expanded its partnership with Eli Lilly in a deal worth up to $2.75 billion to develop AI-discovered drug candidates.

expanded its partnership with Eli Lilly in a deal worth up to $2.75 billion to develop AI-discovered drug candidates. In February 2026, Tempus AI expanded its AI-enabled clinical data platform to enhance real-world data utilization for oncology research and personalized treatment development.

expanded its AI-enabled clinical data platform to enhance real-world data utilization for oncology research and personalized treatment development. In February 2026, Isomorphic Labs introduced its advanced AI drug design engine, significantly improving protein–ligand prediction accuracy and accelerating molecule design processes.

introduced its advanced AI drug design engine, significantly improving protein–ligand prediction accuracy and accelerating molecule design processes. In January 2026, a major development was the launch of a $1 billion AI co-innovation lab by NVIDIA and Eli Lilly, aimed at accelerating drug discovery through advanced AI infrastructure.

a major development was the launch of a $1 billion AI co-innovation lab by NVIDIA and Eli Lilly, aimed at accelerating drug discovery through advanced AI infrastructure. In January 2026, Oracle Corporation launched the Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform, which unifies millions of real-world patient records and applies generative AI to extract actionable insights across research and clinical workflows.

launched the Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform, which unifies millions of real-world patient records and applies generative AI to extract actionable insights across research and clinical workflows. In December 2025, Excelsior Sciences secured $95 million in funding to accelerate AI-enabled small molecule drug development, significantly reducing discovery timelines.

secured $95 million in funding to accelerate AI-enabled small molecule drug development, significantly reducing discovery timelines. In September 2025, Eli Lilly and Company launched its AI-enabled TuneLab platform to accelerate drug discovery by providing advanced machine learning models to biotech partners.

launched its AI-enabled TuneLab platform to accelerate drug discovery by providing advanced machine learning models to biotech partners. In June 2025, Google DeepMind introduced AlphaGenome, an advanced AI system capable of analyzing large-scale DNA sequences to understand gene regulation and disease mechanisms, highlighting the increasing reliance on AI to process complex genomic data.

introduced AlphaGenome, an advanced AI system capable of analyzing large-scale DNA sequences to understand gene regulation and disease mechanisms, highlighting the increasing reliance on AI to process complex genomic data. In June 2025, Schrödinger, Inc. announced advancements in its AI-driven drug discovery platform, integrating machine learning with physics-based modeling to improve predictive accuracy in molecular design.

What is AI in Life Sciences?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in life sciences refers to the use of advanced algorithms, machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to accelerate research, improve decision-making, and enhance patient outcomes across the healthcare and biotechnology ecosystem. AI helps analyze vast volumes of biological, clinical, and genomic data to identify patterns that would be difficult for humans to detect manually. In the life sciences sector, it is widely used in drug discovery, biomarker identification, clinical trial optimization, precision medicine, medical imaging, and disease diagnosis. By enabling faster data interpretation, predicting treatment responses, and streamlining complex research processes, AI is transforming how pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organizations develop therapies and deliver care.

AI in Life Sciences Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 AI in Life Sciences Market CAGR ~20% AI in Life Sciences Market Size by 2034 USD 11.5 Billion Key AI in Life Sciences Companies Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, Atomwise, Exscientia, BenevolentAI, NVIDIA, Medidata (Dassault Systèmes), Scispot, Cyclica, Deep Genomics, Karyon Bio, Variant Bio, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud, IBM, Dell Technologies, CoreWeave, Illumina, Medidata, IQVIA, Accenture, Cognizant, and others

AI in Life Sciences Market Assessment

AI in Life Sciences Market Segmentation AI in Life Sciences Market Segmentation By Component: Hardware, Software, and Services AI in Life Sciences Market Segmentation By Application: Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Trials Optimization, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, and Others AI in Life Sciences Market Segmentation By Deployment Mode: On-Premises and Cloud-Based AI in Life Sciences Market Segmentation By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others AI in Life Sciences Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the AI in life sciences market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ AI in Life Sciences Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 AI in Life Sciences Market Report Introduction 2 AI in Life Sciences Market Executive Summary 3 AI in Life Sciences Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 AI in Life Sciences Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 AI in Life Sciences Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 AI in Life Sciences Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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