New York, USA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Anticipates Impressive Growth Trajectory at a CAGR of ~9% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The global colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market is witnessing steady growth due to the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer, increasing awareness about early screening, and advancements in precision medicine. Growing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic technologies such as liquid biopsy, stool-based DNA tests, and molecular diagnostics is further accelerating market expansion. In therapeutics, the emergence of targeted therapies and immunotherapies is improving treatment outcomes and driving demand worldwide.

DelveInsight’s Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics companies’ market shares, challenges, colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics companies in the market.

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Summary

2025 Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size: USD 35 Billion

USD 35 Billion 2034 Projected Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size: USD 73 Billion

USD 73 Billion Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 9%

9% Largest Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: North America

North America Largest Modality Segment: Diagnostic Category

Diagnostic Category Key Companies in the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Exact Sciences Corporation, Guardant Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Epigenomics AG, Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd., Clinical Genomics Technologies, VolitionRx Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Taiho Pharmaceutical, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer: The growing global burden of colorectal cancer is one of the primary drivers of market growth. Factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, smoking, unhealthy dietary habits, and increasing alcohol consumption have contributed to the rising number of colorectal cancer cases across both developed and emerging economies.

The growing global burden of colorectal cancer is one of the primary drivers of market growth. Factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, smoking, unhealthy dietary habits, and increasing alcohol consumption have contributed to the rising number of colorectal cancer cases across both developed and emerging economies. Growing Emphasis on Early Detection and Screening: Governments and healthcare organizations are increasingly promoting colorectal cancer screening programs to improve early diagnosis and survival outcomes. Expanded screening guidelines, awareness campaigns, and preventive healthcare initiatives are encouraging regular screening through colonoscopy, stool-based tests, and blood-based assays.

Governments and healthcare organizations are increasingly promoting colorectal cancer screening programs to improve early diagnosis and survival outcomes. Expanded screening guidelines, awareness campaigns, and preventive healthcare initiatives are encouraging regular screening through colonoscopy, stool-based tests, and blood-based assays. Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Rapid technological innovations are transforming colorectal cancer diagnostics. The development of non-invasive and highly sensitive screening methods such as liquid biopsy, stool DNA testing, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, next-generation sequencing (NGS), molecular diagnostics, and AI-assisted colonoscopy has improved diagnostic accuracy and patient compliance.

Rapid technological innovations are transforming colorectal cancer diagnostics. The development of non-invasive and highly sensitive screening methods such as liquid biopsy, stool DNA testing, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, next-generation sequencing (NGS), molecular diagnostics, and AI-assisted colonoscopy has improved diagnostic accuracy and patient compliance. Increasing Adoption of Precision Medicine and Targeted Therapies: The shift toward personalized medicine is significantly driving the therapeutics segment of the market. Biomarker-guided therapies, immunotherapies, and targeted treatments focused on KRAS, EGFR, HER2, and MSI-H/dMMR mutations are improving treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.

The shift toward personalized medicine is significantly driving the therapeutics segment of the market. Biomarker-guided therapies, immunotherapies, and targeted treatments focused on KRAS, EGFR, HER2, and MSI-H/dMMR mutations are improving treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Solutions: Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly preferring minimally invasive diagnostic approaches due to greater convenience, reduced discomfort, and improved adherence to screening programs.

Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly preferring minimally invasive diagnostic approaches due to greater convenience, reduced discomfort, and improved adherence to screening programs. Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure and Healthcare Spending: Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies such as China and India, are improving access to cancer screening, diagnostics, and treatment services.

Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies such as China and India, are improving access to cancer screening, diagnostics, and treatment services. Regulatory Approvals and Product Launches: Continuous regulatory approvals for innovative diagnostics and therapies are accelerating market growth. The introduction of advanced screening tests, AI-powered diagnostic tools, and novel immunotherapy combinations is expanding the available treatment landscape and increasing competition among key market players.

Continuous regulatory approvals for innovative diagnostics and therapies are accelerating market growth. The introduction of advanced screening tests, AI-powered diagnostic tools, and novel immunotherapy combinations is expanding the available treatment landscape and increasing competition among key market players. Increasing Integration of AI and Digital Health Technologies: Artificial intelligence and digital pathology solutions are enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of colorectal cancer detection. AI-assisted colonoscopy systems improve adenoma detection rates, while digital imaging and data analytics support faster clinical decision-making and workflow optimization in healthcare settings.

Get a sneak peek at the colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market dynamics @ Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Trends

Regional Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Insights

North America

Among all regions, North America held the largest share of the colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market in 2025, contributing approximately 41% of the total market.

The region’s leadership is primarily driven by the rising incidence of colorectal cancer, advanced healthcare systems, and the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and diagnostic players.

Growth is further supported by the extensive use of innovative screening and treatment approaches, including molecular diagnostics and targeted therapies, as well as supportive reimbursement frameworks.

Moreover, growing public awareness campaigns and government-led initiatives focused on early cancer detection are expected to continue fueling market expansion across North America.

Europe

The Europe colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease, a growing elderly population, and ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure and oncology-focused research.

The region benefits from a highly developed healthcare ecosystem with broad access to screening methods such as colonoscopy and molecular diagnostic technologies, enabling earlier detection and more effective intervention.

Rising utilization of targeted treatments, immunotherapies, and precision medicine is further enhancing clinical outcomes while boosting demand for sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

In addition, the strong presence of major pharmaceutical companies and extensive collaborative clinical research networks across European nations continues to support innovation and rapid adoption of emerging technologies.

Government-backed awareness campaigns and organized cancer screening programs are also playing a vital role in promoting early diagnosis and treatment.

Countries including Germany, France, and the UK are contributing significantly to market growth through increased oncology investments and evolving treatment approaches.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a significant contributor to the growth of the colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market, fueled by the rising prevalence of the disease, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness regarding the importance of early detection.

Nations including China, India, and Japan are experiencing a consistent increase in colorectal cancer incidence, primarily due to aging demographics, rapid urbanization, and evolving lifestyle patterns.

Simultaneously, regional governments are strengthening cancer screening initiatives and increasing investments in healthcare systems, thereby improving access to advanced diagnostic tools such as colonoscopy, imaging technologies, and molecular diagnostics.

Moreover, the growing use of targeted treatments, immunotherapies, and precision medicine is improving clinical outcomes and accelerating demand for innovative therapeutic solutions.

Factors such as a large patient population, expanding medical tourism industry, and increasing healthcare spending are also contributing to market growth, positioning APAC as the fastest-expanding regional market worldwide.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market, get a snapshot of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market

In September 2025, the EU certified the MMR IHC Panel pharmDx as a companion diagnostic to identify patients eligible for immunotherapy combinations such as nivolumab and ipilimumab, enhancing personalized treatment selection.

the EU certified the MMR IHC Panel pharmDx as a companion diagnostic to identify patients eligible for immunotherapy combinations such as nivolumab and ipilimumab, enhancing personalized treatment selection. In August 2025, companion diagnostics such as MMR IHC panels received FDA approvals, enabling better identification of patients eligible for immunotherapies.

companion diagnostics such as MMR IHC panels received FDA approvals, enabling better identification of patients eligible for immunotherapies. In April, 2025, the U.S. FDA approved the combination of Nivolumab (Opdivo) and Ipilimumab (Yervoy) as a first-line treatment for unresectable or metastatic MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer, marking a significant advancement in immunotherapy-based treatment options.

the U.S. FDA approved the combination of Nivolumab (Opdivo) and Ipilimumab (Yervoy) as a first-line treatment for unresectable or metastatic MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer, marking a significant advancement in immunotherapy-based treatment options. In June 2025, Sakar Healthcare received its second European Union (EU) marketing authorization for an oncology injection product, specifically targeting colorectal cancer treatment.

What are Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics?

Colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics encompass the range of medical technologies, tests, and treatment approaches used to detect, diagnose, monitor, and manage colorectal cancer, which affects the colon or rectum. Diagnostics include screening and detection methods such as fecal occult blood tests (FOBT), fecal immunochemical tests (FIT), colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, biopsy, molecular diagnostics, and imaging techniques like CT, MRI, and PET scans that help identify tumors and determine disease stage. Advances in biomarker testing and genetic profiling are also enabling earlier detection and personalized treatment planning. Therapeutics involve a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and emerging precision medicine approaches aimed at improving survival outcomes and reducing disease recurrence. The growing focus on early screening programs, minimally invasive procedures, and novel targeted treatments is significantly transforming the colorectal cancer care landscape worldwide.

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market CAGR ~9% Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size by 2034 USD 73 Billion Key Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Companies Exact Sciences Corporation, Guardant Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Epigenomics AG, Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd., Clinical Genomics Technologies, VolitionRx Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Taiho Pharmaceutical, and others

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Assessment

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Segmentation Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Modality: Diagnostics {Blood Test, Stool Test, Imaging Test, Biopsy, and Others} and Therapeutics {Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Others} Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes, and Others Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Introduction 2 Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Executive Summary 3 Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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