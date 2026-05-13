IAIABC Foundations Program Now Open to Private Sector Participants

MONONA, Wis., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions’ (IAIABC) Foundations Program offers a comprehensive look at workers' compensation administrative and regulatory topics at a theoretical and practical level, examining how differences play out across systems. The entire program runs from June through September, and content is shared virtually through self-paced learning modules, live webinars, and discussions.

The upcoming class introduces an exciting expansion to the program, extending participation to private-sector members in addition to jurisdictional IAIABC members. Designed for both newcomers and those with years of experience, the program’s curriculum provides a system-wide understanding to enhance skills and day-to-day work. Key facets of the program include:

Cross-organization collaboration: Participants learn alongside attendees from multiple states, organizations, and roles. Gain insight into how others approach the same challenges and discover new strategies to bring back to your team.

Participants learn alongside attendees from multiple states, organizations, and roles. Gain insight into how others approach the same challenges and discover new strategies to bring back to your team. Idea exchange and peer learning: Dedicated discussion time allows professionals to compare practices, share innovations, and understand how different jurisdictions and businesses tackle common issues in the system.

Dedicated discussion time allows professionals to compare practices, share innovations, and understand how different jurisdictions and businesses tackle common issues in the system. A true “big-picture” understanding: The program builds a comprehensive view of workers’ compensation as an interconnected industry. The program will strengthen participants’ skill sets, improve decision-making, and make day-to-day work easier and more informed.

The program builds a comprehensive view of workers’ compensation as an interconnected industry. The program will strengthen participants’ skill sets, improve decision-making, and make day-to-day work easier and more informed. Unique facilitator expertise: Each of our facilitators brings the rare experience of having served as a jurisdictional administrator before transitioning into private-sector leadership. Their backgrounds allow them to bridge both worlds—offering deep insight into how public systems function and how private entities navigate and respond to those structures.





Vickie Kennedy of Linea Solutions and one of the instructors of the Foundations Program stated, “Workers’ compensation is fascinating, ever-changing, and rewarding! And knowing the various roles in this industry, the different models and our history can help you do your job with a deeper, holistic perspective. Having worked as a regulator, a public insurer, a policy advisor, and a private sector consultant, I believe “Foundations” is just the right name for coursework that provides the industry basics to anyone enthusiastic about learning more."

Registration for the 2026 IAIABC Foundations Program is now open. To learn more and to register, please visit www.iaiabc.org/foundations-program.

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to empower, educate, and connect the global workers’ compensation community to reduce harm and aid recovery from work injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.

