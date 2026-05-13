Charleston, SC, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curated Events, the national luxury event services and production company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, today announced the acquisition of Casa de Perrin, the Los Angeles-based luxury tabletop curation and design house that has become one of the most coveted and culturally influential brands in the American event industry.

Curated Events Acquires Casa de Perrin, Building a New Model for Luxury Event Services

The acquisition brings together Casa de Perrin’s design authority and cultural cachet with Curated Events’ rapidly expanding national infrastructure - including Skyline Tent Company, See-Hear Productions, and Curated Linen Collection - deepening the company’s long-term vision to build the first truly integrated luxury event production ecosystem in the nation.

For decades, clients at the top of the market assembled events piece by piece: tents from one vendor, linens from another, tabletop from a third. As celebrations have become more immersive, design-led, and publicly visible, the limitations of that model have become increasingly apparent. Curated Events approaches this movement by thinking ahead, building a turn-key design and production system that enables limitless potential for high-end events. These fully realized environments are layered from structure to tabletop, with functional and aesthetic alignment. The value is no longer simply in access; it is in continuity.

Casa de Perrin built its reputation on exactly that philosophy. Founded in 2012 by Diana and Josh Perrin, the company transformed the tabletop from a supporting detail into a defining element of event design. Influenced by backgrounds in food and prop styling, photography, and artistic direction, Casa de Perrin approached the table as a creative focal point - one capable of shaping the emotional atmosphere of an event as much as the architecture or floral design surrounding it. Its proprietary collection of more than 635,000 custom tabletop pieces spanning rare vintage finds, bespoke commissions, and luxury makers, has become one of the most comprehensive luxury tableware collections available for event rental in the United States. Among the nation’s top planners and designers, a Casa de Perrin table became less of a rental choice than a status signal - shorthand for a certain level of taste, authorship, and cultural fluency.

“Casa de Perrin didn’t just build a business - they shaped how people think about the table,” said Tasha Eady, Senior Vice President of Sales at Curated Events. “What Diana and Josh created carries real cultural weight within this industry, and that matters even more today than it did a decade ago.”

“The luxury client has evolved dramatically over the last several years,” said David Williams, Chairman of Curated Events. “Luxury related event spending has grown rapidly in the United States over the last five years and Gen Z now represents a rapidly growing share of the high-end market. This is a generation raised on visual platforms - deeply aesthetic, highly design-aware, and incredibly intentional about the brands they align themselves with. Casa de Perrin isn’t simply a rental company within that world; it’s a reference point. People know the brand. They follow the work. They save the tables. What becomes powerful is the ability to extend that level of design authority nationally through an integrated ecosystem capable of supporting the entire event experience.”

Curated Events has spent the past several years building the operational infrastructure to match: custom tenting and structural environments through Skyline Tent Company, scenic and production capabilities through See-Hear Productions, bespoke textile development through Curated Linen Collection, and now luxury tabletop and tablescaping through Casa de Perrin. This marks the fifth acquisition within the Curated Events brand: one built around preserving boutique-level specialization and creative independence while scaling nationally.

Central to the deal is full continuity of the Casa de Perrin brand, team, and founders. Diana and Josh Perrin will remain fully engaged in the business—not in a transitional capacity, but as long-term partners. They will continue to lead creative direction while helping drive nationwide growth and strategic expansion. Both Los Angeles showrooms will continue to serve clients seamlessly, maintaining the same elevated experience.

Within Curated Events’ model, founder involvement is structural. The distinct point of view, relationships, and brand equity that define each division is not only preserved, but leveraged to expand reach without compromising what made them exceptional in the first place.

“From the beginning, we believed the table is where design becomes personal - where guests feel the intention behind every choice,” said Diana Perrin, Co-Founder of Casa de Perrin. “Joining Curated Events allows that philosophy to travel. The work stays the same. The reach becomes much greater.”

Curated Linen Collection is already servicing Casa de Perrin clients on the West Coast through custom linen development and nationwide shipping capabilities, while select Casa de Perrin collections will begin taking residency within Curated Events showrooms this summer.

About Curated Events

Curated Events is a national luxury event rental and production company delivering design-forward, full-service experiences across the United States—now spanning both the East and West Coasts. With a presence in Charleston, Charlotte, Chesapeake, the DMV, Nashville, Raleigh, Savannah, and newly expanded West Coast markets, Curated Events offers clients the confidence of true national scale with localized expertise.

Through the integrated divisions—Skyline Tent Company, See-Hear Productions, Curated Linen Collection, and Casa de Perrin—Curated Events provides planners, designers, corporate clients, and private hosts with seamless access to premium tenting, production, linens, and tabletop. This unified approach ensures elevated design, operational consistency, and a streamlined planning process, allowing clients to execute complex, high-touch events with ease and excellence—anywhere in the country. Headquartered in Charleston, S.C.

Learn more at www.curatedevents.com.

About Casa de Perrin

Founded in 2012 and based in Los Angeles, California, Casa de Perrin is a luxury tabletop curation, décor, and design company serving the high-end events market across both the West Coast and now, East Coast.

With a proprietary collection of over 635,000 custom pieces, Casa de Perrin sources from the world’s most prestigious tableware makers. Its showrooms in Santa Monica and Downtown Los Angeles anchor its West Coast presence and this acquisition allows the seamless service to be nationwide.

As a result, Casa de Perrin is the premier destination for luxury tableware rental and bespoke curation, trusted by the nation’s top event planners for elevated design, exceptional quality, and a highly personal client experience.

Learn more at www.casadeperrin.com.

Press Inquiries

PR Contact: Natalie Denyse of In Good Company Public Relations

natalie [at] ingoodcompanypr.com

https://curatedevents.com/