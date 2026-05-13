2026 ChicagoCMO ORBIE Awards Recognize Top Marketing Executives





CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 ChicagoCMO ORBIE Awards honored leading chief marketing officers (CMOs) from Capgemini, Brunswick Corporation, Ulta Beauty, HUB International, American Bar Association & Fortune Brands Innovations for their exceptional leadership. Hosted by ChicagoCMO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, the prestigious awards honor CMOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, the ceremony brought together top executives and industry leaders to honor excellence in marketing leadership across six award categories.

“Today’s CMO operates at the center of brand, growth, technology and customer—managing complexity few roles face. In a high-change environment, a trusted peer network becomes a strategic advantage, sharpening decision-making, increasing agility, and accelerating value creation. Organizations like ChicagoCMO create that impact at scale” said Lauren Beckstedt, ChicagoCMO Chair.

Meet the 2026 ChicagoCMO ORBIE Award Winners:

Mark-Hans Richer, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Fortune Brands Innovations, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Heather MacLeod, EVP & CMO, Capgemini Americas, Capgemini, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $9 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Lauren Beckstedt, CMO, Brunswick Corporation, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $5.5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Kelly Mahoney, CMO, Ulta Beauty, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

Ellina Shinnick, CMO, HUB International, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

Jocelyn Johnson, CMO, American Bar Association, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1.5 billion annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by marketing initiatives

Engagement in industry and community endeavors





ChicagoCMO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the ChicagoCMO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Mark-Hans Richer, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Fortune Brands Innovations, who was interviewed by Phil Clement, President & CEO, World Business Chicago. Over 150 guests attended, representing leading Chicagoland organizations and their marketing partners.

The following partners made the 2026 ChicagoCMO ORBIE Awards possible:

Gold Partners: Americaneagle.com & Primacy

Americaneagle.com & Primacy Silver Partners: Bread Financial

Bread Financial Bronze Partners: Between Pixels & Excelerate

Between Pixels & Excelerate Media Partner: Crain’s Chicago Business

Crain’s Chicago Business National Partner: Year Up United





To learn more about partnership opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About ChicagoCMO:

ChicagoCMO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief marketing officers (CMOs) in Chicagoland. As one of over 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, ChicagoCMO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

ChicagoCMO is led by a CMO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CMOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across over 50 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd1ded7d-a3cb-4ab0-95f0-3ba9bc0feeb9