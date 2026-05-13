Dark Watch and Visual Matrix Redefine Duty of Care with Proactive Risk Intelligence Embedded in Hospitality Operating Platform

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Watch, the embedded Pre-Arrival Intelligence™ layer for modern commerce, today announced it has partnered with Visual Matrix to build and bring to market an integrated solution that will deliver real-time, proactive risk detection within the Visual Matrix platform.

The partnership marks a fundamental shift in hospitality from reactive incident response to proactive, intelligence-driven prevention, redefining duty of care in an era of rising legal, insurance, and safety expectations.

Under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), hotels can face civil liability if they “knew or should have known” about illegal activity occurring on their properties. Courts have increasingly allowed these claims to proceed, raising the bar for what constitutes reasonable prevention. At the same time, insurers are tightening underwriting standards, placing greater emphasis on documented risk mitigation and proactive controls.

Despite these pressures, most property management systems lack the ability to identify risk before a guest arrives.

Through the planned integration, Dark Watch will embed directly into Visual Matrix’s platform to deliver actionable, real-time decision insights at booking and check-in. By analyzing a wide range of intelligence signals, the system enables operators to identify elevated risk patterns early, empowering teams to act before incidents occur.

“Hospitality is entering a new era where duty of care is defined by results of what you prevent, not just how you respond,” said Noel Thomas, CEO of Dark Watch. “Our integration with Visual Matrix brings security directly into the PMS workflow, delivering measurable benefits through real-time risk mitigation and smarter decisioning. This is a privacy-first, proactive approach that sets a new standard of care for the industry.”

“Visual Matrix has always focused on delivering smarter operations for hotel owners and operators,” said Patty Jefferson, Chief Revenue Officer of Visual Matrix. “With Dark Watch being integrated into our platform, we’re extending that value into safety by providing actionable insights our customers can use.”

The result is a seamless, integrated solution requiring no new systems, just smarter infrastructure. Hotels can reduce liability exposure, strengthen insurance posture, and protect employees and guests without disrupting the experience.

As legal precedent, insurance scrutiny, and guest expectations converge, proactive risk detection is no longer optional. It is the defining capability of modern hospitality operating platforms.

Together, Dark Watch and Visual Matrix are establishing a new standard:

a proactive, intelligence-driven duty of care designed to be embedded directly into hospitality infrastructure.

About Dark Watch

Dark Watch delivers an embedded Pre-Arrival Intelligence™ layer for payment platforms, financial institutions, and real-world commerce systems. The platform leverages advanced AI and proprietary intelligence sources to provide real-time risk detection and actionable insights before transactions occur. Learn more at www.darkwatch.io

About Visual Matrix

At Visual Matrix (Hospitality Operating Platform), we specialize in providing innovative solutions for managing all aspects of any property portfolio from PMS to Housekeeping and Maintenance. Our one-stop-shop platform helps more than 3,000 properties in 40+ countries worldwide with streamlining operations, automating tasks, and optimizing bottom lines, giving the property more time and resources to focus on giving their guests the best experience.