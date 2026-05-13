NASP Releases Agenda for the inSPire2026 conference

Washington, DC, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, is pleased to announce the conference agenda for inSPire2026, formerly the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo. The conference will take place September 22-25 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

For years, the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo has been the place where the specialty pharmacy community comes together to learn from each other, share best practices, and make meaningful connections. To keep pace with the event’s growth in prestige and participation, NASP has retired the Annual Meeting & Expo name and continues to offer this premier specialty pharmacy education and networking experience under the name inSPire.

This conference is known throughout the healthcare industry for providing comprehensive education on all aspects of specialty pharmacy, including the evolution of the market, impact of specialty pharmacy on patients, and national legislative and regulatory policy.

Last year’s event broke the organization’s all-time attendance record, attracting more than 2,100 registered attendees. With the growth of the association membership combined with the momentum in the specialty pharmacy industry overall, NASP’s leadership believes this year’s inSPire conference will draw an even bigger crowd.

“We’re featuring all the activities our attendees have grown to love and come to expect, including riveting keynote speakers, new National Harbor themed networking events, and an Exhibit Hall to facilitate crucial conversations that we know our sponsors and exhibitors will appreciate. Simply put – this will be our best meeting to date,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, President & CEO, NASP.

The four-day event features presentations from top industry thought-leaders, in addition to nationally recognized keynote speakers, including TEDx speaker, performance coach, and former Tesla leader Jay Abbasi; acclaimed patient advocate speaker Jimi Olaghere; and a moderated fireside chat with Dr. Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA, leading physician-technologist, investor, and globally recognized Chief Medical Officer.

Education is a cornerstone of the organization’s foundation and each year, expert faculty provide comprehensive information and insights on the clinical, operational, regulatory, and patient experience aspects of specialty pharmacy. Conference attendees can choose from 45 accredited educational sessions, including enough CPE credits to satisfy most state annual live pharmacist licensure requirements. Legal, nurse, and pharmacy technician CEs are also offered.

On Tuesday, September 22, attendees may choose from among six conference workshops, including Accreditation, the Art of Infusion, Cell & Gene Therapy, Hospital/Health Systems Specialty Pharmacy, NextGen Intelligence, and Specialty Pharmacy Law. Additionally, attendees may select the Essential Elements of Specialty Pharmacy Practice Course, a comprehensive one-day experience designed for learners at any level.

Finally, the conference features panel discussions, poster presentations, the annual NASP Industry Awards and Ron Bookman Memorial Scholarship Awards, and an expansive event space. For registration and additional information, please visit inSPire.naspnet.org.