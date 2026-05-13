Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Provides $50,000 to Support Career and Technical Education

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation (MSLF) and MOHELA invested funding to support Missouri students through their Career Development Mission-Mini Grant initiative. This grant program was focused on strengthening career pathways and workforce readiness across the state.

Over the course of several months, MSLF opened a competitive grant cycle to support efforts of high schools, colleges, and nonprofit organizations working with Missouri students. While the award amounts were small, their collective impact resulted in $50,325 invested statewide to 51 organizations. Distributed in every region of Missouri, these funds supported access to career exploration, soft skills development, and workforce preparation, demonstrating how targeted, small investments can drive meaningful outcomes for students.

“Investing in our students means investing in the future of our workforce," said Melissa Findley, Executive Director, Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation. "Through the Career Development Mission-Mini Grant, we are strengthening career pathways and equipping Missouri students with real-world skills, such as communication, teamwork, critical thinking, reliability, interview skills, time management, and professionalism."

Many of the funded grants included activities such as:

Career Counseling and Exploration – Connecting students with advisors and professionals to help them navigate their career interests.

– Connecting students with advisors and professionals to help them navigate their career interests. Business and College Tours – Providing opportunities for students to visit local employers and higher education institutions.

– Providing opportunities for students to visit local employers and higher education institutions. Job Shadowing and Mentorships – Pairing students with professionals in their chosen career paths.

– Pairing students with professionals in their chosen career paths. Career Events and Workshops – Organizing job fairs, industry panels, and hands-on experiences.

Here are some specific examples of the funded projects:

Project MFG Additive Manufacturing Competition. In February, 12 high school teams from across the St. Louis region took part in the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center’s event. Students applied STEM and problem-solving skills in real-world manufacturing challenges. “The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation’s support of the AMICSTL/Project MFG additive manufacturing competition allowed student teams to step into authentic, high-pressure challenges that demanded creativity, collaboration, and quick thinking—exactly what modern manufacturing and most employers need,” said Deputy Executive Director & COO Tracy Henke.



In February, 12 high school teams from across the St. Louis region took part in the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center’s event. Students applied STEM and problem-solving skills in real-world manufacturing challenges. “The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation’s support of the AMICSTL/Project MFG additive manufacturing competition allowed student teams to step into authentic, high-pressure challenges that demanded creativity, collaboration, and quick thinking—exactly what modern manufacturing and most employers need,” said Deputy Executive Director & COO Tracy Henke. Reality Day at Hume School District. About 200 students across numerous area high schools met with potential employers and college representatives, gaining important insights into career and educational opportunities. “Exposing rural students to postsecondary opportunities and supporting their success is an essential part of the rootEd Alliance mission,” rootED College/Career Advisor Janine Castillo said. “Hume R-VIII is grateful for the opportunity to leverage funding opportunities and collaborate with multiple districts to host Reality Day. Student engagement and community collaboration are key strengths of rural areas.”



About 200 students across numerous area high schools met with potential employers and college representatives, gaining important insights into career and educational opportunities. “Exposing rural students to postsecondary opportunities and supporting their success is an essential part of the rootEd Alliance mission,” rootED College/Career Advisor Janine Castillo said. “Hume R-VIII is grateful for the opportunity to leverage funding opportunities and collaborate with multiple districts to host Reality Day. Student engagement and community collaboration are key strengths of rural areas.” Hannibal-LaGrange University Career Week. More than 20 students participated in events designed to help them practice professional skills, build confidence, and engage with employers and alumni to explore career opportunities. “Students don’t just need information; they need opportunities to practice,” said Kathryn Martin, Director of Academic and Career Services. “The Career Development Mission-Mini Grant gave HLGU students hands on experiences, quick feedback, and the opportunity to build confidence before it really counts.”





"Providing students with opportunities to explore career pathways is critical to building a strong workforce and a thriving economy," said Scott Giles, Chairman of the MSLF Foundation Board and CEO of MOHELA. "We are proud to support this initiative, which empowers students to make informed career choices and gain the skills necessary for long-term success."

Past Mission-Mini Grants focused on FAFSA Completion and Career Development. For information about future opportunities, Missouri schools and nonprofit organizations can visit the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation page.

For more information on how MSLF is empowering Missouri students and supporting career and technical education, visit www.moslf.org.

About Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation

MSLF is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and career development opportunities for Missouri students, particularly those with financial need, to prepare for and successfully complete their higher education journeys.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 45 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around 7.8 million borrowers.



Contact: media@mohela.com