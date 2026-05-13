POSX Expands Industry Presence at Consensus Miami 2026 with Booth Engagement and Side Event

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSX, a next-generation rewards network for real-world commerce, strengthened its presence at Consensus Miami 2026 through active engagement at its main exhibition booth and the successful hosting of its side event, Payments by the Beach, in collaboration with Omninal and ecosystem partners including Anubis, BenPay, and Infini.





Held from May 5 to May 7 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Consensus Miami 2026 brought together more than 15,000 attendees, including investors, founders, and leading builders across cryptocurrency, fintech, and digital infrastructure. The conference featured more than 150 sessions and thousands of meetings, highlighting the continued convergence of traditional finance and digital assets, advancements in AI-driven systems, and the evolution of on-chain financial infrastructure.

POSX Booth Attracted Strong Engagement

Throughout the three-day event, POSX maintained a strong and visible presence at its booth, which served as a hub for attendees interested in payments, fintech infrastructure, and Web3.





The team introduced the POSX rewards platform and shared details about its incentive model, designed to enhance user engagement and transaction activity in real-world commerce. Conversations at the booth focused on cross-border payments, merchant adoption, and scalable financial infrastructure, while also opening the door to new collaboration opportunities.

Payments by the Beach Brought Together 200+ Attendees

Following the main conference on May 7, POSX and Omninal hosted Payments by the Beach, a premium side event that welcomed more than 200 attendees from across the payments, fintech, and blockchain sectors. The event was supported by ecosystem partners including Anubis, BenPay, and Infini, each contributing to the broader conversation around payments, infrastructure, and digital asset adoption.







The evening opened with remarks from Carter, Founder of POSX, followed by a presentation from Anubis, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure platform built to support privacy-focused, scalable, and efficient on-chain use cases. As a featured ecosystem partner for the evening, Anubis played a visible role in supporting the event’s programming and highlighting the importance of scalable blockchain infrastructure within the broader digital asset ecosystem. Special guest May Pang, Co-Founder of CoinFund, also joined the program, sharing perspectives on digital assets and current market developments.





The fireside discussion featured YZ, Founder of Roam, and Alessandro, Co-Founder of BLOXtrade, and explored the convergence of connectivity, payments, and liquidity. The session highlighted how network infrastructure and financial rails are becoming increasingly interconnected in powering global digital experiences.

POSX’s participation at Consensus Miami 2026, together with the success of Payments by the Beach, reflects its growing presence within the global payments ecosystem. The project continues to focus on building scalable, connected, and efficient reward infrastructure for real-world commerce.





About POSX

POSX is a next-generation rewards and value network built for real-world commerce. It connects consumers, merchants, and real spending activity through a modern reward model that goes beyond traditional points, closed-loop loyalty systems, or purely speculative token narratives.

Media Contact:

media@posx.io

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