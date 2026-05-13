Media Notice: De Havilland Field Groundbreaking

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited will break ground on its future home at De Havilland Field, located in the heart of Wheatland County.

The event will feature remarks from De Havilland and government officials, as well as the arrival of multiple De Havilland Canada aircraft at the site.

When

Friday, May 15, 2026

*Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:00 p.m. to allow time for site access and setup. The event begins at 1:30 p.m.

Location

De Havilland Field

View on Google Maps

Speakers include representatives from:

De Havilland Canada

Government of Canada

Government of Alberta

Wheatland County

Additional Information

Media must RSVP to communications@dehavilland.com. Parking is limited and site access will be restricted.

A photo opportunity will follow the formal program.

Please dress appropriately for the weather and for walking across an exposed dirt field.





Media Inquiries

Jody Moseley

De Havilland Canada

communications@dehavilland.com