Zoomex X Space Recap With Ollie Bearman and Crypto KOLs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomex hosted a two-part X Space around its “Speed You Can Trust” theme, bringing Formula 1 and crypto trading into one conversation. Fernando Lillo, Marketing Director at Zoomex Exchange, led the sessions with Haas F1 Team driver Ollie Bearman, CryptoRover, and WallStreetBets.

The discussion centered on performance under pressure. Racing and trading both demand fast decisions, discipline, and trust in a plan.

Across both sessions, one idea kept returning. Speed creates openings, while consistency keeps people in the game long enough to use them.

Formula 1 and Crypto Trading Meet Under Pressure

Lillo opened the Space by connecting Formula 1 and crypto trading through pressure, speed, and decision-making. Both fields require fast reactions, but the speakers kept returning to discipline as the real test.

CryptoRover brought the F1 comparison to life through his experience at the Shanghai GP, where he watched the race from the pit box.

“It was pretty insane to see the F1 race from there. We were watching it from the pit box, and that is the closest you can come to an F1 race,” he said. “We were seeing how the team reacted and the strategy they had.”

For CryptoRover, the same applies to trading. Fast reactions help, but long-term survival depends on consistency across different market cycles.

“You can be profitable in bull markets, but if you are not profitable in bear markets, you are never going to survive,” he said. “Consistency is definitely key.”

He added that experience changes how traders respond to pressure.

“I have been trading for nine years, which is a very long time when I look back at it,” CryptoRover said. “You have to keep learning, improve, and have skin in the game.”

CryptoRover Says Consistency Keeps Traders Alive

When Lillo asked how traders should manage market crashes, CryptoRover’s answer was risk control.

“Trading crashes comes down to having stop losses,” he said. “It is simple. Have a stop loss.”

He called the advice common but essential, especially in volatile markets where one bad position can erase an account.

“You need a stop loss. Otherwise, you face major liquidations,” CryptoRover said.

He also warned traders against trying to recover losses too quickly after a sharp drawdown.

“Be careful with revenge trading,” he said. “A lot of people got wrecked on October 10 when they started going long again while the dip kept dipping.”

CryptoRover acknowledged that experienced traders can treat stop losses as basic discipline, while newer traders often learn the lesson through painful losses.

“When you have been trading for nine years, having a stop loss feels like the most normal thing you can think about,” he said. “But people still need to learn it. Having a stop loss is crucial because it saves you from being liquidated.”

WallStreetBets Says Trading Is a Game of Emotions

WallStreetBets supported CryptoRover’s view, but placed more focus on psychology. He said traders often damage their own consistency by chasing fast gains.

“Everybody wants to get rich quick in this day and age,” he said. “That is very much because of social media and the things we are always digesting.”

He argued that traders lose control when they take on too much risk too fast.

“When they swing too big, too fast, they end up striking out,” WallStreetBets said. “Trading is a game of emotions. It is a game of being able to control your emotions and see things objectively.”

In his view, emotional control affects consistency because a trader can only keep improving if the account survives.

“Without controlling your emotions, you can get out of whack really quickly,” he said. “That affects people’s consistency because even if they wanted to show up every day, they could not, because they blew their account.”

His advice was to reduce the size of each step and build progress over time.

“If we take smaller steps and keep getting better one percent every day, we make more progress,” he said. “We should avoid risking it all on one trade.”

He closed the point with a long-term view.

“I definitely think consistency is underrated,” WallStreetBets said. “We all need to adopt a more long-term mindset.”

Ollie Bearman Sees Speed and Consistency as a 50/50 Balance

When Bearman joined the second session from Miami, Lillo asked him to choose between speed and consistency. Bearman treated both as equally important in Formula 1.

“Both of them are very important factors in Formula 1,” Bearman said. “Speed is the number one tool we use to measure drivers and ourselves. We are always competing against the clock, so speed is step one.”

At the same time, he said repeatable performance decides the strength of a season.

“Consistency is very important if you want to build a strong championship campaign, fight for a championship, or even fight for a good position,” Bearman said.

He added that single-race speed has limited value without repeatability.

“You need to be consistent because speed is one thing,” he said. “If you only have that speed for one or two races of the year, then it does not count for much.”

Bearman summed up his answer with a simple split.

“I think it is 50/50, and both of them are incredibly important,” he said.

Preparation Comes Before Instinct

Bearman also explained how drivers manage race conditions. Preparation gives a driver a base, but the race still creates situations no driver can fully predict in advance.

“You do as much preparation as you can before you drive,” Bearman said. “But in the end, you cannot be prepared for every situation.”

When unexpected moments arrive, drivers need to trust their instincts.

“There are often things that come up which you are not ready for,” he said. “In that case, you need to rely on your talent, your instincts, and the correct instincts to do well.”

For Bearman, consistency also depends on the driver’s mindset and confidence in the car.

“Good consistency comes down to the hard work away from the track, your mental state, and your feeling within the car,” he said. “If you feel confident with the car underneath you, it is much easier to be consistent.”

The same idea fits the trading side of the discussion. A trader can prepare a plan before volatility hits, but still needs judgment when the market moves against expectations.

The Lesson From the Zoomex Space

The Zoomex Space brought the F1 and crypto trading comparison into a simple conclusion. Speed opens opportunities, while consistency helps people stay ready to act without losing control.

CryptoRover focused on survival through stop losses, risk control, and avoiding revenge trading. WallStreetBets focused on emotional discipline and smaller steps. Bearman showed how F1 demands both raw pace and repeatable execution across a season.

The strongest takeaway came from the overlap between all three perspectives. Pressure rewards preparation. In racing and trading, fast decisions work best when they come from a plan built before the moment arrives.

Catherine Shi catherine.shi@zoomex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e22b44f-557d-4994-be0b-7430e1b6bce8