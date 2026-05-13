MAPS Announces Dates for Psychedelic Science 2027; Early Bird Registrations Now Open

Early bird registration is now open for Psychedelic Science 2027, taking place May 3–7, 2027, in Denver, Colorado.

Early bird pricing offers discounted registration in limited quantities to the world’s leading psychedelic conference.

Psychedelic Science 2027 to convene 8,000+ researchers, clinicians, policymakers, advocates, and cultural leaders from around the globe.



DENVER, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ) announced that early bird registrations are now open for Psychedelic Science 2027 (PS27), taking place May 3–7, 2027, in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.

As MAPS’ flagship event, Psychedelic Science has served as the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, policy, and culture since 2010. Previous PS events have drawn up to 12,000 attendees from around the world, including researchers, clinicians, policymakers, advocates, artists, philanthropists, and community leaders, creating an unparalleled forum for dialogue and collaboration.

PS27 will continue that tradition, bringing together the global psychedelic community for five days of panels, keynote presentations, workshops, community events, and evening gatherings.

“Psychedelic Science 2027 is more than a conference; it’s a global event, with iterations in 2010, 2013, 2017, 2023, and 2025. It’s a gathering point for a global community working to bring psychedelics from the margins into mainstream culture, policy, religion, and medicine in ways that are responsible, ethical, and grounded in science and human rights. What we’re witnessing now is the maturation of a movement that has been building for more than half a century. With that progress comes the responsibility to ensure these powerful tools are developed and shared in ways that prioritize healing, safety, and the public good."

— Rick Doblin, Ph.D. ; Founder & President, MAPS

Early Bird Registration Details

Early bird registrations are available now for a limited time at a discounted rate. Adult registration begins at $649. Groups of five or more receive 20% off.

Tiered pricing offers options for community members, practitioners, industry professionals, and others. Full pricing and registration information is available at: https://psychedelicscience.org/

About Psychedelic Science 2027

Held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, PS27 will bring together a global community to explore the evolving landscape of psychedelic research and society.

PS27’s theme, “Bridging Promise & Practice”, will explore how the field moves from visionary possibility to on-the-ground reality through training, policy, infrastructure, and human relationships.

Attendees can expect:

Expert-led panels and keynote presentations

Multidisciplinary programming across research, policy, culture, and education

Networking opportunities with leaders across sectors

Evening events and community gatherings

Art, music, and immersive experiences



As the psychedelic ecosystem evolves, PS27 aims to foster rigorous scientific exchange, thoughtful policy dialogue, and inclusive community building grounded in safety, ethics, and evidence-based practice.

“As we look toward PS27, our intention is to create a space where rigorous research, thoughtful policy reform, and careful integration can move forward together. We must be intentional about building bridges, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring that as psychedelics become more accessible, they are integrated with care, integrity, and equity. Psychedelic Science is where those conversations happen in real time.”

— Betty Aldworth ; Co-Executive Director, MAPS

Psychedelic Science 2027 builds on the momentum of previous PS events, which have catalyzed major research announcements, policy milestones, and cross-sector collaboration worldwide.

Early registration is encouraged as the release is limited and expected to sell out.

For more information and to register, visit:

https://psychedelicscience.org/registration-options/

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2027 (PS27), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the largest global gathering for psychedelic research, policy, and culture. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from May 3–7 next year, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. PS27 will feature expert speakers, hands-on workshops, community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities, and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science event series has fostered knowledge sharing, collaboration, and community building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us and #PS27 on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Bluesky .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful use of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS previously sponsored the most advanced psychedelic-assisted therapy research in the world and continues to support psychedelic and marijuana research with a focus on the people and places most impacted by trauma. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics , a drug-development public benefit company, and The Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance psychedelic research, change drug policy, and shape culture.