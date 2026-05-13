Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about deposit rating upgrade by Fitch Ratings

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about deposit rating upgrade by Fitch Ratings

Attachment


Tags

Rating Upgrade da

Attachments

2026 05 13 Upgrade Fitch EN
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 