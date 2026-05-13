Fiserv and Bridgeport Partners Enter into Agreement to Form Joint Venture to Accelerate Growth Across ATM and Cash Services Businesses

MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Bridgeport Partners, a specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology, to form a joint venture encompassing Fiserv’s ATM Managed Services, Cash & Logistics, and MoneyPass businesses. The transaction remains subject to required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The proposed joint venture brings together Fiserv’s deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships, and trusted technology foundation with Bridgeport Partners’ operational focus and experience investing in businesses at a transformational point in their lifecycle. Consistent with Fiserv’s One Fiserv strategy, the agreement reflects the company’s continued focus on actively shaping its portfolio around partners, platforms and operating models that best position each business to grow, innovate, and deliver strong outcomes for clients. With a dedicated operating partner, the businesses are expected to benefit from disciplined investment and a focused operating model.

Upon closing, Bridgeport Partners is expected to assume operational control of the businesses and oversee day-to-day management. A formal governance structure will be established, with both parties aligned on long-term value creation, client outcomes, and sustainable growth.

“Fiserv has built strong, durable businesses serving financial institutions, merchants, and consumers across the ATM and cash ecosystem,” said Mike Lyons, CEO, Fiserv. “This agreement reflects our One Fiserv approach, delivering positive client experiences, aligning each business with the operating model and investment best suited to drive growth and client outcomes. Bridgeport Partners brings the experience and focus we believe are essential to this next phase.”

Bridgeport Partners has a track record of partnering with management teams to scale financial technology and payments-adjacent platforms. The Bridgeport team brings more than four decades of experience across banking and payments technology and services, with an investment strategy centered on operational excellence, product innovation, and long-term growth within established financial infrastructure markets.

“These businesses play a critical role in the financial services ecosystem, and with the joint venture, we see a significant opportunity to accelerate growth meaningfully,” said Frank Martire, Jr., Executive Chairman, Bridgeport Partners. “Fiserv is the right partner for us, and together we can bring the dedicated focus and investment needed to realize their full potential. We look forward to helping these businesses become even more valuable to the financial institutions they serve, while continuing to deliver the reliability, performance and service their clients depend on every day.”

The businesses will continue to operate as part of Fiserv until the transaction closes. Additional details regarding the transaction will be shared as appropriate.

About Bridgeport Partners

Bridgeport Partners is a specialist private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams of established financial technology companies. The firm's principals bring more than four decades of collective experience leading, scaling, and investing in banking and payments technology and services. Through deep sector relationships, operational expertise, and access to talent and strategic resources, Bridgeport helps management teams accelerate growth and build differentiated, long-term value.

More information about Bridgeport Partners can be found at www.bgptpartners.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

For more information contact:

Media Relations:

Melissa Moritz

VP, External Communications

Fiserv

Melissa.moritz@fiserv.com Media Relations:

Emma Glyn

Principal

emma@bgptpartners.com

+1-212-470-4050



