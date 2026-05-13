Orange Investment Advisors Enhances Client Strategies and Investment Research Capabilities Through Partnership with Bison Wealth

GOSHEN, N.Y., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. (OIA) has announced a strategic partnership with Bison Wealth LLC., a leading investment advisory firm specializing in sophisticated portfolio construction and institutional-grade research.

Through this partnership, Bison Wealth will serve as a key architect of OIA’s investment strategy. This collaboration provides OIA clients with immediate access to a deeper bench of analytical talent, cutting-edge technology, and a modernized approach to global asset allocation.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the exceptional team at Bison Wealth," said Richard Rowley, Board Chairman of Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. "This isn't just a partnership; it is a significant leap forward in the value we provide. By integrating Bison’s institutional expertise with our local commitment, we are ensuring our clients have the most robust and resilient investment strategies available in the market today."

Key benefits for OIA clients as a result of the partnership include:

Institutional-Grade Research: Access to top-tier proprietary market insights and advanced risk-management protocols.





Modernized Portfolio Solutions: A broader range of investment vehicles and tactical strategies designed to optimize returns in any economic climate.





Seamless Integration: Clients will continue to enjoy the same high-touch, personal service they expect from OIA, now backed by the formidable "intellectual brain trust" of Bison.



"Bison is honored to partner with a storied institution like Orange Investment Advisors," said Justin Boller, Chief Investment Officer at Bison Wealth. "Our goal is to bring our rigorous investment process to OIA’s clients, providing them with a clear, sophisticated path toward their long-term financial goals."

“This partnership reinforces the firm’s commitment to constant evolution and excellence, ensuring that our wealth management services remain at the forefront of the industry,” said David Dineen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director of Orange Wealth Management.

Bison Wealth was founded by East Asset Management, the family office of Terry and Kim Pegula. Bison Wealth is grounded in a proven, disciplined investment philosophy built to serve sophisticated investors across all market environments.

About Orange Investment Advisors, Inc:

Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. (OIA) is a Registered Investment Advisor founded in 1996 with offices in both Goshen and White Plains, NY. OIA works with individuals, corporations, foundations, endowments and non-profits to create portfolios that are reflective of the OIA mantra: “Deliberate investing. Intentional value.” OIA plays a preeminent role in the financial well-being of residents and institutions in the New York tri-state area, and beyond. In conjunction with its sister company, Orange Bank & Trust Company, OIA provides clients with a holistic approach to their financial lives.

About Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth, a subsidiary of Bison Holdings, is a diverse boutique of investment advisors that seeks to deliver a superior, differentiated client experience. Bison was co-founded by East Asset Management, the family office of billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula.

Contact Information:

Curt Schultzberg

President & Managing Director

Orange Investment Advisors, Inc.

cschultzberg@hviaonline.com