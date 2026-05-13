Caribou Biosciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Caribou’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on May 19, 2026, at 12:30pm ET in New York, New York.

For more information and a link to the webcast, visit the Events page on Caribou’s website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for at least 30 days after the event.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. Caribou’s chRDNA genome-editing technology enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against diseases. Caribou is focused on vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel) and CB-011 as off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to provide broad access and rapid treatment for patients with hematologic malignancies. Follow the company @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contact:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

investor.relations@cariboubio.com

media@cariboubio.com