Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports April 2026 Operating Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for April 2026.

Funded Customers at the end of April were 27.6 million (up approximately 110 thousand from the end of March 2026, up approximately 1.65 million year-over-year).





Total Platform Assets at the end of April were $345 billion (up 12% from the end of March 2026, up 49% year-over-year).





Net Deposits were $6.0 billion in April, or a 23% annualized growth rate relative to March 2026 Total Platform Assets.



Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $67.0 billion, or an annual growth rate of 29% relative to April 2025 Total Platform Assets.



Trading Volumes in April: Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $249 billion (up 15% from March 2026, up 57% year-over-year). Average daily volumes (“ADVs”) 1 were $11.8 billion (up 20% from March 2026, up 57% year-over-year).

Options Contracts Traded were 225 million (up 9% from March 2026, up 34% year-over-year). ADVs were 10.7 million contracts (up 14% from March 2026, up 34% year-over-year).

Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $11.9 billion (down 33% from March 2026, up 38% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $5.4 billion (down 5% from March 2026, down 37% year-over-year) and Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes of $6.5 billion (down 46% from March 2026). Robinhood App ADVs were $180 million (down 2% from March 2026, down 37% year-over-year), and Bitstamp ADVs were $217 million (down 44% from March 2026).

Event Contracts Traded were 3.2 billion (up 7% from March 2026). ADVs were 107 million contracts (up 10% from March 2026).





Interest Earning Assets in April:



Margin balances at the end of April were $18.0 billion (up 6% from the end of March 2026, up 114% year-over-year). Cash and Deposit balances at the end of April were $18.1 billion (up 8% from the end of March 2026, up 59% year-over-year). Cash Sweep balances at the end of April were $27.6 billion (up 6% from the end of March 2026, down 4% year-over-year).





Total Securities Lending Revenue in April was $32 million (down 3% from March 2026, up 28% year-over-year). This includes Securities Lending, Net revenues of $3 million.





April

2026 March

2026 M/M

Change April

2025 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers 27.6 27.4 +1%

25.9 +7%

Asset Growth ($B) Total Platform Assets $345.4 $307.3 +12%

$232.3 +49%

Net Deposits2 $6.0 $7.6 NM $6.8 NM Trading Equities and Options Trading Days 21.0 22.0 (5%) 21.0 - Crypto and Prediction Markets Trading Days 30 31 (3%) 30 - Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $248.5 $216.1 +15%

$157.8 +57%

Options Contracts (M) 224.8 205.9 +9%

167.5 34% Crypto ($B) $11.9 $17.8 (33%) $8.6 +38%

Robinhood App ($B) $5.4 $5.7 (5%) $8.6 (37%) Bitstamp ($B) $6.5 $12.1 (46%) - NA Event Contracts (B) 3.2 3.0 +7%

0.2 NM Average Daily Trading Volumes1 Equity ($B) $11.8 $9.8 +20%

$7.5 +57%

Options Contracts (M) 10.7 9.4 +14%

8.0 +34%

Crypto ($M) $397 $574 (31%) $287 +38%

Robinhood App ($M) $180 $184 (2%) $287 (37%) Bitstamp ($M) $217 $390 (44%) - NA Event Contracts (M) 107 97 +10%

7 NM Daily Average Trades (DATs) (M)3 Equity 4.0 4.0 +1%

3.3 +23%

Options 1.3 1.2 +8%

1.2 +7%

Crypto 0.6 0.7 (18%) 0.5 +20%

Interest Earning Assets ($B) Margin Book $18.0 $17.0 +6%

$8.4 +114%

Cash and Deposits4 5 $18.1 $16.7 +8%

$11.4 +59%

Cash Sweep5 $27.6 $26.0 +6%

$28.9 (4%) Securities Lending ($M) Total Securities Lending Revenue $32 $33 (3%) $25 +28%

Securities Lending, Net6 $3 $1 +200%

$9 (67%)

1. Average daily volumes (“ADVs”) defined as Total Trading Volume in a given period divided by the applicable number of trading days in said period.

2. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Starting in March 2026, Net Deposits include results from TradePMR (March 2026 Net Deposits included TradePMR Net Deposits for all of Q1 2026).

3. Daily Average Trades (“DATs”) defined as the total number of trades for a given asset class executed during a given period divided by the number of trading days for a given asset class in that period. For crypto, the number of trading days is equal to the number of calendar days in the month.

4. We define Cash and Deposits as the period-end sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, segregated cash, cash equivalents, and securities under federal and other regulations, deposits with clearing organizations, and investments.

5. In February 2026, we updated our brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending. Under the updated program, the first $10 thousand in enrolled balances per eligible customer are held as free credit balances where the customer continues to earn the same interest rate. This resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances in February 2026.

6. Securities Lending, Net includes net rebates for both margin based and fully paid securities lending, as well as interest on cash collateral for fully paid securities lending. It does not include interest on cash collateral for margin based securities lending.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com .

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at robinhood.com .

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com