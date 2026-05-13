Hudson Talent Solutions Kicks Off Global Thought Leadership Series on the Future of Work and Responsible AI

TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions, a global leader in workforce strategy and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), is proud to announce the successful kickoff of its Global Thought Leadership Series, which explores the future of work, AI auditability and governance, and the integration of agentic AI into talent solutions.

Following impactful events in Japan, Hyderabad, Las Vegas and London, Hudson Talent Solutions continues to bring together industry experts, clients, and partners for conversations addressing the opportunities and challenges shaping tomorrow’s workforce. Upcoming sessions are slated for New York, Atlanta, China, Miami, and Brisbane, extending the series’ global reach across key talent hubs.

“As the talent landscape transforms, it’s critical that we lead the conversation on responsible, innovative approaches to workforce strategy and AI,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO at Hudson Talent Solutions. “The momentum from our initial sessions has been inspiring, and we look forward to expanding these important discussions to new regions.”

Andreea Macoveschi, Managing Director of Hudson Talent Solutions’ Europe, Middle East and Africa, who led the London conversation on AI governance and auditability, emphasized: “We are at a pivotal moment where trust and transparency in AI are not just regulatory requirements, they are essential for building confidence in talent solutions. Through these leadership sessions, we’re bringing together voices from across regions and industries to decide where to automate, where to reskill, and how to redesign work in a responsible way. AI principles need to become practical standards for fairness, transparency, accountability and ethical adoption across the talent lifecycle.”

Key topics addressed in the series include:

Building agile, future-ready workforces

Ensuring transparency and accountability in AI-powered talent solutions

Governance frameworks for responsible AI adoption

The evolving role of agentic AI in driving business and workforce value

Participation in the upcoming Global Thought Leadership sessions is by invitation only. Industry leaders and innovators interested in attending may request an invitation by contacting Crystal McKinsey, Global Head of Marketing, at crystal.mckinsey@hudsontalent.com

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global provider of talent advisory and workforce solutions, partnering with organizations to deliver integrated recruitment, workforce management, and employer branding strategies. Through its Hudson TalentFusion™ ecosystem, including HudsonIQ, HudsonCore, and HudsonFlow, the company blends human expertise with intelligent technology to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Hudson is proud to be one of the select group of companies worldwide to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world’s first international standard for governing artificial intelligence systems. This independent validation confirms that Hudson’s AI platform operates within structured frameworks for oversight, risk management, accountability, and continuous monitoring. Achieving ISO 42001 demonstrates Hudson’s leadership at the cutting edge of responsible enterprise AI, providing clients with confidence in both innovation and operational integrity.

Learn more at HudsonTalent.com.

Contact:

Crystal McKinsey

Global Head of Marketing

crystal.mckinsey@hudsontalent.com