TIME Names California Water Service Group One of the World’s Most Impactful Companies

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME magazine has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) as one of the top 35 companies in its inaugural list of the “World’s Most Impactful Companies.” The first-edition ranking, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, is published in partnership with The Upright Project, an impact data company, and Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

TIME honored the top 500 companies out of nearly 10,000 public and private companies worldwide with revenue of at least $250 million, sufficient data coverage, and positive overall net societal impact. Group joins the likes of Moderna, Gilead, Pfizer, Sunrun, and Tesla in the top 35. Group is one of eight water utilities listed in the Utilities and Environmental Services category, which is one of the ranking’s 16 industries.

The ranking, grounded in a rigorous, science-based methodology, uses The Upright Project’s Net Impact Model, which quantifies the benefits and costs that a company’s products and services create across society, knowledge, health, and environment factors. The model considered impact- and sustainability-related data from more than 300 million scientific articles and major public databases, including World Bank, World Health Organization, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“We are committed to doing the right thing and contributing to the greater good, and we are honored that TIME has included us in its first-ever list of the 500 most impactful companies worldwide,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO.

The full listing is published at time.com/article/2026/05/12/worlds-most-impactful-companies-2026.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service. This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434