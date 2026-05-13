U.S. Energy Corp. to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), an integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Smith, will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference taking place May 17-19, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

During the event, Mr. Smith will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation is currently scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. PT on May 19. Interested parties are invited to view the live webcast presentation at https://ldmicroevents.com/ .

The LD Micro Invitational is an annual conference hosted by LD Micro, a leading platform for micro-cap company data and insights. The event brings together more than 100 companies to showcase their innovations and growth strategies.

To request a meeting with the U.S. Energy team, please reach out to your LD Micro representative or the Company’s investor relations team at USEG@elevate-ir.com.

About U.S. Energy Corp.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is building an integrated energy and carbon management platform. The Company owns and operates the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana, generating three independent revenue streams — helium, carbon management, and oil — from a wholly owned and operated asset base. U.S. Energy is positioned at the intersection of critical supply, domestic energy production, and federal energy policy. More information can be found at www.usnrg.com.

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