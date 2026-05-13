Precision Optics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for today, May 13, 2026, at 5:00pm ET

 | Source: Precision Optics Corporation Precision Optics Corporation

LITTLETON, Mass., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its third quarter fiscal year 2026 for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights (3 Months Ended March 31, 2026):

  • Revenue was $8.7 million, a quarterly record, compared to $4.2 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, representing growth of approximately 108%, and compared to $7.4 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Production revenue, or total revenue net of engineering revenue, was $7.6 million, a quarterly record, compared to $3.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, representing growth of approximately 131%, and compared to $6.4 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Engineering revenue was $1.1 million compared to $0.9 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 22%, and compared to $1.0 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Gross margins were 23.6% compared to 10.0% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to 2.8% in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $(0.1) million, compared to $(2.1) million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, and compared to $(1.8) million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million for the quarter compared to $(1.3) million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $(1.5) million in the most recent sequential quarter.

Recent Additional Highlights:

  • Increased production to a top-tier aerospace company. Third quarter fiscal 2026 revenue totaled $3.6 million from this customer, a quarterly revenue record.
  • Increased production of cystoscopy surgery system. Third quarter fiscal 2026 revenue totaled $2.2 million from this customer, a quarterly revenue record.
  • Received a $3.5 million follow-on production order for single-use ophthalmic program, with shipments expected to commence during the fourth fiscal quarter.
  • The Company’s Ross Optical operations saw continued strong volume growth, driving a 65% year-over-year growth in the segment’s revenues.
  • Completed an oversubscribed $10 million public offering in March 2026 to support the growth plans of the Company.

FY 2026 Financial Guidance (Year Ended June 30, 2026):

  • The Company is increasing its previously announced guidance for fiscal year 2026 revenue to be in a range of $29 to $31 million, compared to previously announced guidance of $26 to $28 million. The newly increased revenue guidance represents 52% to 62% growth over the Company’s fiscal year 2025 revenue.
  • The Company is increasing its previously announced guidance for fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $(2.5) to $(2.7) million, compared to previously announced guidance of $(2.5) to $(3.0) million.

“Our third quarter results were highlighted by revenue of $8.7 million, a new quarterly revenue record, and positive adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the continued strength of our core production programs and meaningful improvements in manufacturing performance,” said Joe Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics. “Revenue growth was driven primarily by increased volumes in our aerospace and single-use cystoscope programs, both of which continue to perform at strong levels, as well as our Ross Optical segment. We achieved significant improvements in manufacturing efficiency, which drove a dramatic improvement in gross margins. Our new manufacturing leadership and production team have done an outstanding job improving execution while supporting higher production volumes.”

“We expect production revenue to remain strong and so we are increasing our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year.”

“Industry trends remain highly favorable and with the additional capital raised recently we are strategically investing in the ongoing capabilities expansion and acceleration of our go-to-market planning to accelerate overall growth,” Forkey concluded.

The following table summarizes the third quarter and year-to-date (unaudited) results for the periods ending March 31, 2026, and 2025:

  Three Months Nine Months
  Ended March 31 Ended March 31
   2026  2025   2026  2025 
Revenues$8,708,631 $4,185,968 $22,757,291 $12,909,928 
       
Gross Profit 2,056,534  417,975   3,207,552  2,605,247 
       
Stock Compensation Expenses 253,777  714,662   742,497  1,172,232 
Other 1,867,219  1,741,598   5,867,101  5,628,262 
Total Operating Expenses 2,120,996  2,456,260   6,609,598  6,800,494 
       
Operating Income (Loss) (64,462) (2,038,285)  (3,402,046) (4,195,247)
       
Net Income (Loss) (108,283) (2,096,761)  (3,526,104) (4,377,689)
       
Income (Loss) per Share     
 Basic & Fully Diluted$(0.01)$(0.30) $(0.46)$(0.67)
       
      
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
 Basic & Fully Diluted 7,794,263  6,917,281   7,740,834  6,491,687 
 

Conference Call Details
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or (412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at https://app.webinar.net/l90v4RE3K1N.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days, at (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 3475317. A webcast replay will be available at https://app.webinar.net/l90v4RE3K1N.

About Precision Optics Corporation
Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). In addition to the aforementioned items, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation.

This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.

About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s projections for future revenue, gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA, expectations regarding margin improvement and operational performance, anticipated product and program expansion, and the Company's strategic outlook. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION
550 King Street, Bldg. A Suite 100
Littleton, MA 01460
Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Robert Blum
Telephone: 602-889-9700
poci@lythampartners.com

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
 
  March 31,  June 30, 
  2026  2025 
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $10,680,046  $1,773,735 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $134,313 at March 31, 2026 and $80,192 at June 30, 2025  6,577,866   4,336,730 
Inventories, net  3,702,461   3,562,112 
Prepaid expenses  446,313   385,390 
Total current assets  21,406,686   10,057,967 
         
Fixed Assets:        
Machinery and equipment  3,415,589   3,385,958 
Leasehold improvements  1,225,401   871,356 
Furniture and fixtures  615,723   538,428 
   5,256,713   4,795,742 
Less—accumulated depreciation and amortization  4,388,000   4,261,950 
Net fixed assets  868,713   533,792 
         
Operating lease right-to-use asset  2,371,091   141,825 
Patents, net  215,507   232,493 
Goodwill  8,824,210   8,824,210 
Total other assets  11,410,808   9,198,528 
TOTAL ASSETS $33,686,207  $19,790,287 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current Liabilities:        
Current portion of capital lease obligation $  $27,368 
Current maturities of long-term debt  577,898   577,898 
Accounts payable  6,239,450   2,909,100 
Contract liabilities  2,224,660   1,821,929 
Accrued compensation and other  836,582   764,004 
Current portion of operating lease liability  314,329   50,995 
Total current liabilities  10,192,919   6,151,294 
         
Long-term debt, net of current maturities  855,780   1,289,205 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  2,531,601   90,954 
Total liabilities  13,580,300   7,531,453 
         
Stockholders’ Equity:        
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 10,929,869 shares at March 31, 2026 and 7,714,701 at June 30, 2025  109,298   77,147 
Additional paid-in capital  80,493,343   69,152,317 
Accumulated deficit  (60,496,734)  (56,970,630)
Total stockholders’ equity  20,105,907   12,258,834 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $33,686,207  $19,790,287 
 


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months
Ended March 31,		  Nine Months
Ended March 31,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenues $8,708,631  $4,185,968  $22,757,291  $12,909,928 
                 
Cost of Goods Sold  6,652,097   3,767,993   19,549,739   10,304,681 
Gross Profit  2,056,534   417,975   3,207,552   2,605,247 
                 
Research and Development Expenses  267,319   211,242   828,733   929,648 
                 
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses  1,853,677   2,245,018   5,780,865   5,870,846 
                 
Total Operating Expenses  2,120,996   2,456,260   6,609,598   6,800,494 
                 
Operating Income  (64,462)  (2,038,285)  (3,402,046)  (4,195,247)
                 
Interest Expense  (35,116)  (58,476)  (115,353)  (182,442)
                 
Income before provision for income taxes  (99,578)  (2,096,761)  (3,517,399)  (4,377,689)
                 
Provision for income taxes  8,705      8,705    
                 
Net Income $(108,283) $(2,096,761) $(3,526,104) $(4,377,689)
                 
Loss Per Share:                
Basic and Fully Diluted $(0.01) $(0.30) $(0.46) $(0.67)
                 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                
Basic and Fully Diluted  7,794,263   6,917,281   7,740,834   6,491,687 
 


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Nine Month Period Ended March 31, 2026 
  Number of
Shares		  Common
Stock		  Additional
Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated
Deficit		  Total
Stockholders’
Equity		 
Balance, July 1, 2025  7,714,701  $77,147  $69,152,317  $(56,970,630) $12,258,834 
Stock-based compensation        301,639      301,639 
Net loss           (1,637,030)  (1,637,030)
Balance, September 30, 2025  7,714,701   77,147   69,453,956   (58,607,660)  10,923,443 
Stock-based compensation        162,082      162,082 
Issuance of common stock for employee services  5,528   55   24,945      25,000 
Net loss           (1,780,791)  (1,780,791)
Balance, December 31, 2025  7,720,229   77,202   69,640,983   (60,388,451)  9,329,734 
Issuance of common stock in public offering  3,194,444   31,944   10,598,734      10,630,678 
Proceeds from exercise of stock option  13,628   136   (136)      
Stock-based compensation        247,528      247,528 
Issuance of common stock for employee services  1,568   16   6,234      6,250 
Net loss           (108,283)  (108,283)
Balance, March 31, 2026  10,929,869  $109,298  $80,493,343  $(60,496,734) $20,105,907 
 


  Nine Month Period Ended March 31, 2025 
  Number of
Shares		  Common
Stock		  Additional
Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated
Deficit		  Total
Stockholders’
Equity		 
Balance, July 1, 2024  6,073,939  $60,739  $61,197,433  $(51,190,384) $10,067,788 
Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering  265,868   2,659   1,201,883      1,204,542 
Proceeds from exercise of stock option  10,363   104   26,896      27,000 
Stock-based compensation        149,364      149,364 
Net loss           (1,311,247)  (1,311,247)
Balance, September 30, 2024  6,350,170   63,502   62,575,576   (52,501,631)  10,137,447 
Stock-based compensation        278,206      278,206 
Issuance of common stock for consulting services  5,364   53   29,947      30,000 
Net loss           (969,681)  (969,681)
Balance, December 31, 2024  6,355,534   63,555   62,883,729   (53,471,312)  9,475,972 
Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering  1,272,500   12,725   5,052,869      5,065,594 
Proceeds from exercise of stock option  13,162   132   18,118      18,250 
Stock-based compensation        592,964      592,964 
Issuance of common stock for consulting services and employees  25,051   250   121,448      121,698 
Net loss           (2,096,761)  (2,096,761)
Balance, March 31, 2025  7,666,247  $76,662  $68,669,128  $(55,568,073) $13,177,717 
 


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Nine Months
Ended March 31,		 
  2026  2025 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:        
Net Loss $(3,526,104) $(4,377,689)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities -        
Depreciation and amortization  214,948   159,844 
Stock-based compensation expense  742,499   1,020,534 
Non-cash interest expense  13,825   8,918 
Non-cash operating lease expense  255,965    
Loss on disposal of fixed assets  34,506    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities -        
Accounts receivable, net  (2,241,136)  120,438 
Inventories, net  (140,349)  (803,301)
Prepaid expenses  (60,923)  (27,160)
Accounts payable  3,330,350   476,259 
Contract liabilities  402,731   493,201 
Accrued compensation and other  72,578   (49,209)
Net cash used in operating activities  (901,110)  (2,978,165)
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (349,750)  (180,985)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets  3,000    
Additional/reclassification patent costs  (1,889)  31,148 
Net cash used in investing activities  (348,639)  (149,837)
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Payments of capital lease obligations  (27,368)  (32,257)
Payments of long-term debt  (447,250)  (149,230)
Payment of debt modification costs     (15,000)
Payment on revolving line of credit     (1,000,000)
Proceeds from registered direct sale of common stock, net     6,270,136 
Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net  10,630,678    
Stock issued for services     151,698 
Gross proceeds from the exercise of stock options     45,250 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  10,156,060   5,270,597 
         
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  8,906,311   2,142,595 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  1,773,735   405,278 
         
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $10,680,046  $2,547,873 
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Operating right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $2,632,584  $ 
Lease improvements financed by landlord $218,750  $ 
Issuance of common stock for employee services $31,250  $ 
 


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
          
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
March 31 March 31 
  2026
  2025
  2026
  2025
 
Net Income (loss) (GAAP) $(108,283)  $(2,096,761)  $(3,526,104)  $(4,377,689) 
                 
Stock based compensation  253,778    714,662    742,499    1,172,232  
                 
Depreciation and amortization  75,602    62,358    214,948    159,844  
                 
Income Taxes  8,705        8,705      
                 
Interest expense  35,116    58,476    115,353    182,442  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $264,918   $(1,261,265)  $(2,444,599)  $(2,863,171) 
 

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Precision Optics Corporation micro-optics endoscopes defense & aerospace medical devices earnings
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