Ethos Announces Early Lock-Up Release

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (Nasdaq: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced the applicable price condition for a partial early lock-up release pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into in connection with Ethos’s initial public offering has been satisfied. As a result, 25% of the eligible securities held by eligible holders as of February 15, 2026 (“Eligible Securities”) will be automatically released from the lock-up restrictions immediately prior to opening of trading on May 14, 2026 and may be sold into the public market.

The lock-up restrictions will continue to apply to all remaining shares subject to lock-up agreements until after the close of trading on July 27, 2026, subject to a potential additional release of an additional 25% of Eligible Securities, if the applicable conditions are satisfied.

The Company estimates that approximately 5.1 million shares of its Class A common stock will become eligible for sale in the public market in this partial early lock-up release at the open of trading on May 14, 2026.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.

Learn more at ethos.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Turner

ir@ethos.com