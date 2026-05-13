Hedy AI Launches On-Device AI Processing to Bring Privacy Back to AI Tools

Portland, OR, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedy AI today announced Local AI Processing, a new capability that can run the entire AI pipeline on the user's own device. Meeting transcripts, summaries, detailed notes, chat replies, and Hedy's proprietary real-time coaching can now process locally on the laptop or phone that captured the conversation. No conversation data is sent to a remote server.

Hedy's Local AI Processing in use on a MacBook in airplane mode. Meeting transcripts, summaries, detailed notes, and proprietary real-time coaching can all be generated on-device without an internet connection.

The change addresses a constraint that has kept AI meeting tools out of professional settings where conversation data is too sensitive to send to a third-party server. Lawyers handling client conversations subject to attorney-client privilege, journalists working on sensitive stories, patients recording medical appointments for personal reference, coaches and consultants with confidentiality obligations, and remote workers operating in areas without reliable internet have all been underserved by tools that depend on the cloud.

The release also reflects a broader shift in how AI is being built and deployed. For the past several years, gains in AI capability have come from larger models running in larger data centers. A parallel trend has been accelerating alongside it. Open-weight AI models keep getting smaller and more capable, while consumer hardware keeps getting more powerful. The combination has made it possible for AI workloads that previously required server infrastructure to run on a laptop or recent smartphone. Local AI Processing applies that shift to meeting analysis, with Hedy leading the charge.

With Hedy's Local AI Processing turned on, all meeting analysis happens on the device that captured the audio. The feature is opt-in and disabled by default, allowing users to choose between on-device or cloud processing based on their preference.

Hedy's Local AI Processing is supported on the following platforms:

Apple Silicon Macs

Windows computers with capable GPUs

iPhone 15 Pro and later

iPad models with M-series chips

Android and web support are on the company's product roadmap.

"The next few years of AI will be defined by a shift toward systems that can run on the user's own device, with the user's own data, end to end," said Julian Pscheid, founder of Hedy AI. "Here at Hedy, we are excited about being the leaders that make this possible."

Local AI Processing is available immediately as a free update for existing Hedy users on all supported platforms. The feature can be activated in Hedy's application settings under "Speech & AI".

About Hedy AI

Hedy AI is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing professional communication and decision-making through advanced artificial intelligence. At Hedy AI, we believe that everyone has the capacity for brilliance – sometimes, they just need the right support at the right moment. This belief drives our innovative approach to developing AI-powered solutions that enhance human intelligence rather than replace it. Our flagship product, the Hedy app, is just the beginning of our journey to revolutionize how professionals interact, learn, and make decisions. We're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI, exploring new ways to make every professional conversation an opportunity for growth and advancement. For more information about Hedy AI, visit https://www.hedy.ai/

Press Inquiries

Julian Pscheid

press [at] hedy.bot

https://www.hedy.ai/

Hedy AI

5331 S Macadam Ave

Ste 258 PMB 1137

Portland, OR 97239-3871