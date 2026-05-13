Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2026 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

May 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2026

Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 9, 2026

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2026. The dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid June 29, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 29, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 9, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of May 13, 2026 and April 30, 2026, the Company had 200,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 196,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands)

Realized Realized Feb-26 - Apr-26 Apr-26 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in May) in May) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS

15yr 4.5 TBA $ 250,000 $ 248,076 2.14% 99.23 4.50% 5.41% 8 170 n/a n/a $ 3,518 $ (4,113) 15yr Total 250,000 248,076 2.14% 99.23 4.50% 5.41% 8 170 n/a n/a 3,518 (4,113) 30yr 3.0 320,298 285,121 2.46% 89.02 3.00% 3.52% 60 293 3.9% 6.7% 8,532 (8,672) 30yr 3.5 37,630 34,449 0.30% 91.55 3.50% 4.30% 79 262 1.1% 0.8% 1,012 (1,032) 30yr 4.0 48,820 46,472 0.40% 95.19 4.00% 4.77% 83 272 12.9% 10.6% 1,187 (1,228) 30yr 4.5 442,020 428,330 3.70% 96.90 4.50% 5.46% 28 328 3.5% 7.7% 9,350 (10,333) 30yr 5.0 1,908,999 1,893,235 16.35% 99.17 5.00% 6.00% 13 344 5.2% 5.6% 35,770 (42,269) 30yr 5.5 3,519,332 3,577,448 30.90% 101.65 5.50% 6.46% 13 343 5.9% 8.6% 53,782 (67,626) 30yr 6.0 3,155,624 3,259,141 28.15% 103.28 6.00% 6.92% 16 339 18.5% 21.7% 32,555 (45,492) 30yr 6.5 1,518,506 1,590,370 13.74% 104.73 6.50% 7.39% 20 335 27.3% 26.7% 10,135 (15,677) 30yr 7.0 190,888 202,488 1.75% 106.08 7.00% 7.95% 30 321 42.9% 33.1% 1,303 (1,742) 30yr Total 11,142,117 11,317,054 97.75% 101.57 5.59% 6.53% 18 338 12.7% 14.9% 153,626 (194,071) Total Pass-Through RMBS 11,392,117 11,565,130 99.89% 101.52 5.57% 6.50% 17 334 12.7% 14.9% 157,144 (198,184) Structured RMBS

IO 20yr 4.0 4,902 373 0.00% 7.60 4.00% 4.56% 171 63 14.4% 11.7% 1 (1) IO 30yr 4.0 61,029 11,063 0.10% 18.13 4.00% 4.60% 139 211 5.3% 4.6% (70) 102 IO 30yr 4.5 2,656 497 0.00% 18.70 4.50% 4.99% 189 157 11.0% 8.7% (2) - IO 30yr 5.0 1,396 274 0.00% 19.63 5.00% 5.37% 190 157 1.8% 4.4% (2) 1 IO Total 69,983 12,207 0.11% 17.44 4.04% 4.62% 145 197 6.1% 5.2% (73) 102 IIO 30yr 4.0 14,954 97 0.00% 0.65 0.16% 4.40% 103 245 12.8% 8.6% 69 (44) Total Structured RMBS 84,937 12,304 0.11% 14.49 3.36% 4.58% 137 206 7.3% 5.8% (4) 58 Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,477,054 $ 11,577,434 100.00% 5.55% 6.49% 18 333 12.7% 14.8% $ 157,140 $ (198,126)





Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (390,000) Dec-26 $ (2,113) $ 2,113 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (180,000) Aug-30 (3,747) 3,662 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (123,600) Jan-33 (3,967) 3,909 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (60,000) Nov-35 (2,669) 2,556 ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000) Jun-31 (195) 190 Swaps (7,014,200) Nov-30 (143,920) 139,285 TBA Short (155,000) May-26 (688) 1,310 Hedge Total $ (7,932,800) $ (157,299) $ 153,025 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (159) $ (45,101)

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.84 at April 30, 2026. The market value of the short position was $194.1 million.

(3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $110.59 at April 30, 2026. The market value of the short position was $136.7 million.

(4) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.86 at April 30, 2026. The market value of the short position was $67.7 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of April 30, 2026 Fannie Mae $ 5,910,702 52.2% Freddie Mac 5,418,656 47.8% Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,329,358 100.0%





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of April 30, 2026 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 590,190 5.2% Whole Pool Assets 10,739,167 94.8% Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,329,357 100.0%





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of April 30, 2026 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Securities, LLC $ 540,272 4.9% 3.79% 9 5/21/2026 Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 500,781 4.6% 3.78% 27 5/28/2026 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 498,421 4.6% 3.78% 80 7/23/2026 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 497,665 4.6% 3.77% 22 5/26/2026 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 494,590 4.5% 3.78% 13 5/26/2026 StoneX Financial Inc. 488,036 4.5% 3.79% 125 9/23/2026 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 481,407 4.4% 3.79% 61 9/21/2026 South Street Securities, LLC 477,914 4.4% 3.83% 76 11/13/2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia 472,247 4.3% 3.78% 20 5/22/2026 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 461,915 4.2% 3.78% 26 5/26/2026 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 451,723 4.1% 3.83% 73 7/27/2026 DV Securities, LLC Repo 450,381 4.1% 3.78% 43 8/21/2026 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 440,165 4.0% 3.77% 22 5/28/2026 Clear Street LLC 437,924 4.0% 3.79% 39 6/22/2026 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 432,054 4.0% 3.79% 36 6/23/2026 Banco Santander SA 426,957 3.9% 3.79% 14 5/19/2026 Bank of Montreal 416,360 3.8% 3.79% 13 5/13/2026 Goldman, Sachs & Co 406,319 3.7% 3.78% 27 5/27/2026 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 379,970 3.5% 3.79% 18 5/26/2026 ING Financial Markets LLC 370,344 3.4% 3.80% 74 7/13/2026 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 328,612 3.0% 3.79% 29 6/17/2026 Brean Capital, LLC 283,485 2.6% 3.79% 19 5/26/2026 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 244,377 2.2% 3.79% 22 5/22/2026 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 227,431 2.1% 3.78% 4 5/4/2026 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 222,189 2.0% 3.79% 41 6/15/2026 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 194,681 1.8% 3.79% 21 5/22/2026 TD Securities (USA) LLC 172,885 1.6% 3.80% 43 6/12/2026 Natixis, New York Branch 96,572 0.9% 3.78% 27 5/27/2026 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 31,400 0.3% 3.78% 14 5/14/2026 Total Borrowings $ 10,927,077 100.0% 3.79% 38 11/13/2026

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400