Top 10 Hearing Offices Have More Than 32,000 Combined Disability Claims Pending, Allsup Reports

Belleville, Illinois, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, reports that data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) shows several hearing offices across the country each have more than $2,800 pending cases, reflecting continued delays for individuals seeking disability benefits.

According to SSA’s Hearing Office Workload Data, the 10 regional hearing offices with the highest number of pending cases are:

San Antonio: 4,796 cases pending. Wilkes-Barre (PA): 3,422 cases pending. St. Louis: 3,270 cases pending. Dallas North: 3,211 cases pending. Baltimore: 3,019 cases pending. Tampa (FL): 2,985 cases pending. Washington: 2,979 cases pending. Indianapolis: 2,951 cases pending. Jacksonville (FL): 2,945 cases pending. Newark (NJ): 2,842 cases pending.

This represents a total of 32,420 individuals who are waiting for an administrative law judge (ALJ) to review their Social Security disability claim.

“For claimants approaching their hearing date, experienced representation can help ensure medical records are fully developed, work history is clearly documented, and individuals are prepared to present their case,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “Allsup recommends filing your appeal for a hearing because this can be a turning point for benefits approval. The problem is six out of 10 claimants give up when their application is denied, yet they could be successful if they persevere and hire a representative like Allsup.”

With a 60-day window to file an appeal after a decision, timing is critical for individuals as they move forward in the SSDI appeals process. To better understand your appeal options and hearing-level representation, go to What If I’m Denied section on Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276 with your questions.

By the time individuals reach a hearing before an ALJ, they have already received both an initial denial and a reconsideration denial. While approval rates are often higher at this stage (the national average approval rate is 50%), the process is more complex and requires detailed medical evidence and preparation. As a result, 82% of claimants nationally have representation at the hearing level, according to SSA.

“About 70% of Allsup customers are approved at the hearing level, while the national average is 50%,” said Geist. “That difference reflects the importance of building a strong, well-documented claim with your Allsup advocate before it reaches an ALJ.”

Allsup supports individuals throughout the SSDI appeals process, including preparation for hearings before ALJs. Allsup representatives attend hearings with claimants, help address questions from the judge and vocational experts, and provide advocacy throughout the proceedings. With 42+ years of experience and more than 170,000 appeals won, Allsup experts focus on building strong, well-documented claims to help individuals move forward with greater confidence.

To learn more about applying for SSDI or checking eligibility, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

If you need to file an appeal, learn more at What If I’m Denied section on Allsup.com.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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