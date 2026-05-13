North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

ACHESON, Alberta, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG") (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Unless otherwise indicated, figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, and comparisons are to the prior period ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Combined Revenue:

$422.5 million, up 8% year-over-year and up 23% sequentially from Q4 2025

Reported revenue: $319.2 million, down 6% year-over-year and up 4% sequentially from Q4 2025

Adjusted EBITDA:

$99.5 million, flat year-over-year and up 28% sequentially from Q4 2025

Net income: $5.6 million, down 10% year-over-year and up from $0.1 million in Q4 2025

Free Cash Flow:

$3.7 million inflow, up $45.2 million year-over-year

First Quarter 2026 Operational & Corporate Highlights

NACG delivered improved margins and profitability through operational discipline, and sequential quarter improvements in absolute and margin performance.

Our Australian operations delivered robust first-quarter revenue of $185.2 million, representing a 17% increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by higher volumes from growth assets, recent contract awards, and strong site performance, including improved equipment utilization. In addition, disciplined project execution contributed to a notable improvement in gross margin performance.

On April 7, 2026, we completed the acquisition of Iron Mine Contracting (“IMC”), a leading mining services contractor in Western Australia. This strategic transaction advances our Australian growth strategy, positions us as a national Tier 1 contractor and expands our regional client base and operational capabilities. Under the acquisition agreement, we are entitled to IMC’s economic benefit from January 1, 2026, which will be reflected in the purchase price allocation but is not included in our reported Q1 results. For reference, IMC’s economic benefit for the quarter is included in our combined revenue, gross profit, adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA.

Margin performance improved in the oil sands region, reflecting the positive financial impact of our ongoing fleet right-sizing and enhanced focus on mechanical availability. These initiatives strengthened margins and contributed to improved revenue and profitability compared to Q4 2025, highlighting the effectiveness of our operational optimization efforts.

We saw stabilization of equity earnings with a solid quarter of steady progress and project execution from the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project teams. Project to date, our earthmoving scopes continue to be completed on time and on budget.

"Our operations teams on both sides of the Pacific performed ahead of the expectations we had set entering the year. I am encouraged by their performance as the quarter reflected disciplined execution, improved operating focus, and, with that, early progress against the priorities we established for 2026 – in both our core regions of Australia and Canada," commented Barry Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Due to the seasonal spring break-up in the oil sands region, historically generating a 15% revenue impact between first and second quarter, we maintain our original outlook for the second quarter and maintain our strong second half outlook which is immediately ahead of us with the task at hand to execute. I am looking forward to leading our teams through what I believe will be a very exciting 2026 and an even stronger 2027. Our business is positioned to generate the free cash flow that underpins our investment decisions and we will continue to steward that cash flow with strategic discipline for the benefit of our shareholders."

Financial Results for the First Quarter 2026

Combined revenue and reported revenue were generated during the quarter by the following primary segments:

Heavy Equipment - Australia revenue increased 17% to $185.2 million, driven by strong project execution and utilization of growth assets. Sequential revenue rose $9.4 million over Q4 2025.

Heavy Equipment - Canada revenue decreased 26% to $131.6 million, primarily due to the Q4 2025 sale of 797 haul trucks under our fleet optimization strategy, and reduced activity at key sites, partially offset by increased winter work and the ramp-up of the Kearl project. Sequential revenue improved by $3.7 million, consistent with seasonal activity and ongoing project ramp-ups.

Revenue from joint ventures and affiliates declined 24% to $38.6 million, mainly due to lower volumes from MNALP, Nuna, and Fargo. The Fargo project reached 91% completion, maintaining operational momentum. Revenue was stable compared to Q4 2025.

IMC generated $64.7 million in revenue, primarily from mining projects in Western Australia. This is a new addition, driving combined revenue growth and an expanded Australian platform.

Gross profit for the quarter increased to $42.8 million, with a margin of 13.4%, up from $37.9 million and 11.1% in Q1 2025, demonstrating improved cost performance and operational efficiency on lower revenue. Australia’s gross margin rose to 16.7%, and Canada’s margin improved to 9.5%, reflecting fleet optimization, including the divestiture of 797 haul trucks, and disciplined execution.

Combined gross profit reached $57.7 million (13.7% margin), up from $47.3 million (12.1%) in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to a $10.0 million contribution from IMC at a 15.4% margin, as well as a $4.9 million gain from our core segments. These gains were partially offset by lower joint venture profits, mainly due to reduced margins on the Fargo project, though MNALP margins improved. Notably, both the absolute and percentage measures of gross profit and combined gross profit exceeded Q4 2025 results, reflecting the positive impact of IMC’s contribution and the recovery of Fargo project margins after the previous quarter’s write-down.

Adjusted EBITDA was $99.5 million, slightly lower year-over-year, with the margin declining to 23.5% from 25.5% in Q1 2025, reflecting IMC’s lower-margin contribution. However, sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased significantly from $77.6 million in Q4 2025, with the margin rising from 22.6% to 23.5%. This sequential improvement highlights the effectiveness of ongoing operational efficiency measures and the positive impact of IMC.

Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.37, down from $0.52 in Q1 2025, but a significant improvement from the adjusted net loss of $0.14 in Q4 2025. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the higher interest expense associated with debt from IMC and growth capital. Sequentially, the return to positive adjusted net earnings reflects improved operations, stable equity investment contributions, the absence of one-time charges from the prior quarter, and effective cost management.

Basic net income per share for Q1 2026 was $0.20, compared to $0.22 in Q1 2025 and $0.00 in Q4 2025. The decrease from the prior year was driven by the same factors as adjusted EPS, plus higher G&A expenses including increased stock-based compensation and non-recurring acquisition and reorganization costs, partially offset by favorable adjustments to contingent obligations and lower losses on derivative financial instruments. Sequentially, the drivers for basic EPS improvement are consistent with those for adjusted EPS.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $3.7 million, after absorbing a typical seasonal working capital outflow of $33.5 million, with underlying cash generation supported by $99.5 million in adjusted EBITDA, offset by sustaining capital and cash interest and tax payments.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On May 11, 2026, the NACG Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”) of twelve Canadian cents ($0.12) per common share, payable to common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2026. The Dividend will be paid on July 3, 2026, and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Outlook for 2026

Our operational priorities for 2026 are:

Safety - safety-first mentality across all global operations - ensuring EVERYONE GETS HOME SAFE;

Australian workforce mix - optimize heavy equipment maintenance workforce mix in Australia, following the improvements implemented in the second half of 2025;

Cost reduction - following two years of major growth in Queensland, review and reduce discretionary operating costs while fully maintaining customer requirements;

Integration - with the Iron Mine Contracting transaction complete, continued commissioning of expanded fleet in Western Australia to support growth and operational scale;

Civil execution - deliver the successful completion of the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project, reinforcing our large-scale civil execution capabilities; and

Mechanical availability - continue to improve mechanical availability and reliability of a right-sized heavy equipment fleet in the oil sands region.

Our growth drivers for 2026 and beyond are the strategic building blocks of our success:

Scaling into a Tier 1 Contractor in Australia - provides ability to secure larger scopes in the much sought-after mining regions of Western Australia and Queensland;

Securing infrastructure awards across North America - targeting nation-building projects in Canada and mass civil earthwork scopes in the United States for which we have deep experience and expertise; and

Expanding mining services in Canada and the United States - leveraging our over 70 years of experience, ensuring we are front and center as ever increasing mine scopes in both countries are issued and awarded.

The following table provides projected key measures for 2026, inclusive of IMC, and is supported by our commissioned capital fleets and the proforma contractual backlog of $3.9 billion.

Key measures 2026 Combined revenue(i) $1.5 - $1.7B Adjusted EBITDA(i) $380 - $420M Free cash flow(i) $110 - $130M

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

“Our 2026 outlook is bolstered by strong visibility with approximately $1.5 billion of revenue secured, representing over 90% of our midpoint revenue guidance,” said Jason Veenstra, Chief Financial Officer of NACG. “Our 2026 EBITDA profile reflects second quarter performance consistent with seasonal spring break-up in the oil sands region before meaningful improvements are expected in the second half as IMC opportunities are fully realized, newly acquired heavy equipment assets are commissioned and seasonal activity strengthens. Beyond that, we continue to see a promising bidding environment with $4.6 billion worth of scopes across thirteen different commodities in active tender and procurement processes.”

Results for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 319,219 $ 340,833 $ (21,614 ) Cost of sales 220,397 242,228 (21,831 ) Depreciation 56,009 60,714 (4,705 ) Gross profit $ 42,813 $ 37,891 $ 4,922 Gross profit margin(i) 13.4 % 11.1 % 2.3 % Total combined revenue(i) 422,523 391,504 31,019 Combined gross profit(i) $ 57,680 $ 47,263 $ 10,417 Combined gross profit margin(i) 13.7 % 12.1 % 1.6 % General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)(i) 17,801 11,090 6,711 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 2,638 (3,408 ) 6,046 Operating income 21,885 30,582 (8,697 ) Interest expense, net 16,690 13,516 3,174 Net income 5,554 6,163 (609 ) Comprehensive income 30,290 6,641 23,649 Adjusted EBITDA(i) 99,472 99,932 (460 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii) 23.5 % 25.5 % (2.0 )% Free cash flow(i) 3,659 (41,575 ) 45,234 Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ (0.02 ) Diluted net income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ (0.02 ) Adjusted EPS(i) $ 0.37 $ 0.52 $ (0.15 )

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, tomorrow, Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Mountain Time).

The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll free: 1-800-717-1738

Conference ID: 96416

A replay will be available through June 12, 2026, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-888-660-6264

Conference ID: 96416

Playback Passcode: 96416

A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the company’s website at www.nacg.ca/presentations/

The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=F5010CB7-DF4F-46FD-9027-D06461C97614

A replay will be available until June 12, 2026, using the link provided.

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

North American Construction Group Ltd.

(780) 960.7171

ir@nacg.ca

www.nacg.ca

Basis of Presentation

We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated 2026 Q1 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "should" or similar expressions and include guidance with respect to financial metrics provided in our outlook for 2026.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements include, and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedarplus.com and on our company website at www.nacg.ca .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and supplementary financial measures that may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage, and liquidity. A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer’s GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer’s financial statements. A "non-GAAP ratio" is a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar expression that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A "supplementary financial measure" is a financial measure disclosed, or intended to be disclosed, on a periodic basis to depict historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that does not fall within the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. The non-GAAP financial measures and ratios we present include, "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin" "adjusted EPS", "adjusted net earnings", "backlog", "capital additions", "capital expenditures, net", "capital inventory", "capital work in progress", "cash liquidity", "cash related interest expense", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "combined backlog", "combined gross profit", "combined gross profit margin", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "equity investment EBIT", "equity method investment backlog", "free cash flow", "general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)", "growth capital", "growth spending", "invested capital", "margin", "net debt", "net debt leverage", "senior-secured debt", "share of affiliate and joint venture capital additions", "sustaining capital", "total capital liquidity", "total combined revenue", and "total debt". We also use supplementary financial measures such as "gross profit margin" and "total net working capital (excluding cash and current portion of long-term debt)" in our MD&A. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined under "Financial Measures" in our Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedarplus.com and on our company website at www.nacg.ca .





Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Net income $ 5,554 $ 6,163 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 2,638 (3,408 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (70 ) (974 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (805 ) — Change in FV of contingent obligations - estimate adjustments (4,254 ) (1,317 ) Loss on derivative financial instruments 825 6,912 Equity investment loss on derivative financial instruments 458 1,019 IMC economic benefit - net income 2,204 — Acquisition costs 1,334 — Canadian organizational realignment costs 2,679 — Depreciation expense relating to early component failures — 4,274 Post-acquisition asset relocation and integration costs — 1,640 Tax effect of the above items (317 ) 208 Adjusted net earnings(i) $ 10,246 $ 14,517 Adjustments: Tax effect of the above items 317 (208 ) Income tax expense 4,243 4,244 Equity Investment EBIT(i) 3,173 3,310 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures (2,776 ) (3,283 ) Change in FV of contingent obligations - interest accretion 1,603 4,347 IMC economic benefit - interest and tax expense 1,649 — Interest expense, net 16,690 13,516 Adjusted EBIT(i) $ 35,145 $ 36,443 Adjustments: Depreciation 56,009 60,714 Amortization of intangible assets 559 601 Equity investment depreciation and amortization 3,393 6,448 IMC economic benefit - depreciation and amortization 4,366 — Depreciation expense relating to early component failures — (4,274 ) Adjusted EBITDA(i) $ 99,472 $ 99,932 Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii) 23.5 % 25.5 %

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.





Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures $ 2,776 $ 3,283 Adjustments: Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 41 2 Income tax (benefit) expense (79 ) 54 Interest expense (income), net 435 (29 ) Equity investment EBIT(i) $ 3,173 $ 3,310

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"





Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 319,219 $ 340,833 Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 103,177 136,237 IMC economic benefit - revenue 64,683 — Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue (64,556 ) (85,566 ) Total combined revenue(i) $ 422,523 $ 391,504

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".





Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 42,813 $ 37,891 Share of gross profit from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 4,874 9,372 IMC economic benefit - gross profit 9,993 — Combined gross profit(i)(ii) $ 57,680 $ 47,263 Combined gross profit margin(i)(ii) 13.7 % 12.1 %

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii) Certain prior period costs within the Fargo joint venture have been reclassified from non-operating to operating to better align with NACG classifications. This reclassification has no impact on revenue, income before taxes, or net income.





Reconciliation of basic net income per share to adjusted EPS

Three months ended

March 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

Net income $ 5,554 $ 6,163 Adjusted net earnings $ 10,246 $ 14,517 Weighted-average number of common shares 27,629,059 27,859,886 Weighted-average number of diluted shares 28,504,380 28,863,668 Basic net income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.22 Diluted net income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.21 Adjusted EPS(i) $ 0.37 $ 0.52

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".





Net Debt

(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Credit Facility(i) $ 242,811 $ 174,156 Equipment financing(i) 334,230 309,238 Mortgage(i) 26,523 26,742 Senior-secured debt(ii) 603,564 510,136 Senior unsecured notes 350,000 350,000 Contingent obligations(i) 63,872 63,453 Convertible debentures(i) — 55,000 Cash (121,129 ) (100,128 ) Net debt(ii) $ 896,307 $ 878,461

(i)Includes current portion.

(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".





Free Cash Flow

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Cash provided by operating activities $ 29,805 $ 51,418 Cash used in investing activities (46,169 ) (93,781 ) Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash 7,098 (1,075 ) Add back of growth and non-cash items included in the above figures: Growth capital additions(i) 12,925 28,066 Capital additions financed by leases(i) — (26,203 ) Free cash flow(i) $ 3,659 $ (41,575 )

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets Cash $ 121,129 $ 100,128 Accounts receivable 161,804 148,928 Contract assets 20,176 30,472 Inventories 74,573 75,660 Prepaid expenses and deposits 6,322 6,925 Assets held for sale 551 107 384,555 362,220 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $627,918 (December 31, 2025 – $582,892) 1,384,014 1,358,852 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,250 10,734 Investments in affiliates and joint ventures 74,812 70,416 Intangible assets 12,706 12,333 Other assets 10,540 5,198 Total assets $ 1,876,877 $ 1,819,753 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 103,386 $ 102,054 Accrued liabilities 92,862 89,308 Contract liabilities 15,110 22,848 Current portion of long-term debt 96,401 160,557 Current portion of contingent obligations 36,108 34,597 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,233 1,495 345,100 410,859 Long-term debt 852,625 749,829 Contingent obligations 27,764 28,856 Operating lease liabilities 9,457 9,698 Other long-term obligations 21,893 22,607 Deferred tax liabilities 146,069 141,283 1,402,908 1,363,132 Shareholders' equity Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – March 31, 2026 - 28,240,120 (December 31, 2025 – 28,821,481)) 277,757 282,957 Treasury shares (March 31, 2026 - 876,010 (December 31, 2025 - 871,244)) (15,097 ) (14,993 ) Additional paid-in capital — 2,807 Retained earnings 177,186 176,463 Accumulated other comprehensive income 34,123 9,387 Shareholders' equity 473,969 456,621 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,876,877 $ 1,819,753





Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue $ 319,219 $ 340,833 Cost of sales 220,397 242,228 Depreciation 56,009 60,714 Gross profit 42,813 37,891 General and administrative expenses 20,439 7,682 Amortization of intangible assets 559 601 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (70 ) (974 ) Operating income 21,885 30,582 Interest expense, net 16,690 13,516 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures (2,776 ) (3,283 ) Loss on derivative financial instruments 825 6,912 Change in fair value of contingent obligations (2,651 ) 3,030 Income before income taxes 9,797 10,407 Current income tax expense 2,389 1,777 Deferred income tax expense 1,854 2,467 Net income 5,554 6,163 Other comprehensive income Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (24,736 ) (478 ) Comprehensive income $ 30,290 $ 6,641 Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.22 Diluted net income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.21



